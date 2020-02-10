HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: U.S. director Matthew A. Cherry (2nd L), US producer Karen Rupert Toliver (3rd R) and Deandre Arnold (3rd L), the teenager from Texas who was told that his dreadlocks violating school clothes are attending the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz / WireImage) fewer HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: U.S. director Matthew A. Cherry (2nd L), US producer Karen Rupert Toliver (3rd R) and Deandre Arnold (3rd L), the Texas teen who was told his Dreadlocks hurt the school dress … more Photo: Steve Granitz / WireImage, Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: U.S. director Matthew A. Cherry (2nd L), US producer Karen Rupert Toliver (3rd R) and Deandre Arnold (3rd L), the teenager from Texas who was told that his dreadlocks violating school clothes are attending the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz / WireImage)

The student from the Houston region shows his dreadlocks on the red carpet of the Oscars

When Deandre Arnold took an intrepid stand and refused to cut his dreadlocks to meet the dress code of a Texas school district, he never expected to be a celebrated hero and social activist. On Sunday evening, he was the center of attention at the Oscars 2020 on the red carpet.

Arnold was invited to Hollywood by Matthew A. Cherry, the producer of the nominated short film “Hair Love”. The Oscar-nominated film shows a poignant story of a father trying to fix his daughter’s hair for the first time.

When Hollywood stars like Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union heard about Arnold’s school controversy over dreadlocks, they were touched by his story. Cherry then took the next step and invited the Mont Belvieu high school student to the Oscars. Arnold also had his mother Sandy right by his side on the red carpet.

Arnold was suspended from Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu after refusing to cut his dreadlocks. The school had allegedly threatened him and told him that he would not be able to enter the stage after graduation.

