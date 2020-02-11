The Strokes shared some details about their new album, The New Abnormal, last night, saying the album will be released on April 10th. Now the band has shared the first song of the LP “At The Door”.

The band performed at Bernie Sanders’ rally last night when Casablancas announced the release date of the new album.

The group went to Twitter today to not only confirm this unveiling, but also to share the first new song from the album “At The Door”. It’s the latest thing we’ve heard from The Strokes for years.

The new song shows the development of the band and perhaps the influence of Mac DeMarco, who has worked with Julian Casablancas recently.

Yes, it is true. We have a new album called The New Abnormal and it will be available on April 10th.

The lo-fi sound is interrupted by vocoder vocals and hard synthesizers to underline the 80s note. It is a really appealing route and an absolute must for after-party fans.

It’s a sound emulated in the epic new video, in which all of your favorite animated gems from the 80s merge into a 5-minute adventure plus. With a soundtrack from your favorite New Yorkers.

Watch the video below for “At the door”.

