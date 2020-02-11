After releasing the release date last night at the Bernie Sanders Rally in New Hampshire, The Strokes released their first album in seven years. The New Abnormal, produced by Rick Rubin, will be released on April 10th by Cult Records. They also shared a song called “At the Door” – watch the video directed by Mike Burakoff below and scroll down to see the album tracklist.

The band also debuted some new songs last night, including “At the Door” and another titled “Bad Decisions”. The work of art shown below comes from the 1981 piece “Bird on Money” by Jean-Michel Basquiat The New Abnormal in Rough Trade. (Pitchfork may earn a commission on purchases made through partner links on our website.)

Strokes’ last studio album was Comedown Machine in 2013. In 2016 they released the Future Present Past EP. During a New Year’s Eve concert in 2020 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the band debuted with the album “Ode to the Mets”. They will soon be giving a handful of North American concerts.

The new abnormal:

01 The adults are talking

02 selfless

03 Brooklyn Bridge to the choir

04 Wrong decisions

05 Eternal summer

06 at the door

07 Why are Sundays so depressing?

08 Not the same anymore

09 Ode to the Mets