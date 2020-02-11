Last night, The Strokes performed at the Bernie Sanders rally with a depiction of New York police officers surrounded by police officers. The band also announced some full album details for 2020.

If you haven’t lived under a rock, you may know that the democratic leadership race has been going on for some time and that many artists are joining Bernie Sanders’ hope.

One such group is The Strokes, which has been actively working for Senator Sanders in Vermont for months.

Yesterday, with an 11-song song on the eve of the New Hampshire presidential election, they put their money where their mouths are.

The set started with a late expansion when the Talking Heads group took over “Burning Down The House” and became even more exciting with the debut of the new song “Bad Decisions”.

The track is said to land as part of The Strokes’ new album, The New Abnormal, which Casablancas confirmed during the show that it will land on April 10th

The band then gave another taste of the new album when they played the video for “At the Door” before closing the evening with a classic rendition of “New York City Cops” played by uniformed cops who tried To play casablancas maintain an order.

