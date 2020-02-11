The Strokes played a set tonight (February 10) at the Bernie Sanders Rally in Durham, New Hampshire. During their appearance, the band played a brand new song called “Bad Decisions” which provided a video for a new song called “At the Door” and in the end Julian Casablancas said: “Album will be released on April 10th.” It’s called The New Abnormal. Watch everything in the live stream below.

The band also played classics such as “Someday”, “Hard to Explain”, “New York City Cops” and more. Check out her performance in the Whittemore Center Arena below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRfrtfaVqWs (/ embed)

In the early evening, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cornel West, Cynthia Nixon and other speeches made in support of Senator Sanders. Sanders then went on stage to deliver his own speech before introducing the Strokes.

The Strokes concert follows two recent rallies in Iowa in which well-known artists supported Senator Sanders. Bon Iver played on January 31 during a rally in Clive, Iowa, while Vampire Weekend performed the following evening in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“We are honored to be associated with such a dedicated, hard-working and trustworthy patriot – and a fellow New Yorker,” said Julian Casablancas in a statement announcing the New Hampshire concert. “Bernie Sanders is the only real candidate who is not a company. It is our only chance to overthrow the company’s power and support America’s return to democracy. That is why we support him. “

Strokes’ last studio album was Comedown Machine in 2013. In 2016, the Strokes released the EP Future Present Past. They debuted two new songs live last year: “The Adults Are Talking” (which they played in New Hampshire this evening) and “Ode to the Mets”.

Read “Stroke Urban Disease” on the field.