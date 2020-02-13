Scott Heins / Getty Images

Chicago public school teachers and other teachers who took to the streets during an 11-day strike in October 2019.

The number of labor strikes and the number of union members go in opposite directions, and according to experts, this divergence underscores an important fact in today’s job market.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), there were 25 major stoppages in the past year, including a 40-day General Motors

Strike that ended with a four-year contract that secured signing bonuses and better wages.

This is an increase of 20 breaks in 2018 and seven in 2017. In the past ten years, the agency says there have been an average of 15 major breaks per year. The last time there were major disruptions in 2001 was when there were 29.

While the strikes appear to be experiencing a relative upswing, union ranks continue to decline, the BLS said. The number of organized workers fell to a record low last year. 10.3% of all working Americans were unions. This is a 10.5% decrease in 2018 and a decade-long decline in membership.

So why are there more worker protests when fewer workers formally unite?

Labor experts from both sides of the aisle say that the paradox suggests one conclusion: workers are encouraged to push for better wages and working conditions because they believe they have options in a 3.6% unemployment economy and employers, who focus and keep attracting staff.

“All workers, not just union workers, are more influential today,” said Steven Malanga, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank. “You are far more likely to get concessions from your employer in good economic times than in bad economic times.” This is work 101. ”

The picture looked different during the Great Recession, Malanga said. According to BLS figures, there were five breaks in 2009 and 15 breaks in 2010. “Businesses are desperate for workers, have difficulty finding new workers, and don’t want to lose experienced workers … There is a chance now and (workers) take it,” he said.

Sure, more people were ready to comment – but that’s also a sign of their growing frustration, said Heidi Shierholz, political director of the left-wing economic policy institute. “If even this very tight labor market cannot bring me strong wage growth, I have to try something different,” said Shierholz, who noticed the growing gap between the rich and everyone else in the country.

This gap has been exacerbated by companies that are hostile to organized work and push for better wages. The Economic Policy Institute estimates that employers spend nearly $ 340 million a year on hiring “union avoidance advisors”.

The new BLS work stoppage numbers follow a year of high-profile strikes and workers’ protests. There were 46,000 United Auto Workers members leaving GM facilities, but also strikes by teacher unions, nurses, and students.

A “work stoppage” is when at least 1,000 employees miss at least one shift, says BLS. The agency makes no distinction between strikes when workers leave their jobs and lockouts when employers refuse to let workers. However, BLS records show that interruptions are primarily strikes.

There are no further workers’ protests for 2019 in the BLS list, for example, among thousands of Uber

and Lyft

Before Uber went public, drivers protested for several hours in May against payment and working conditions. The formal balance sheet was also not taken into account at McDonald’s

Workers, along with some Democratic presidential candidates, protested before the fast food giant’s shareholder meeting.

GM referred to a previous statement by the automaker’s CEO and chairman, Mary Barra, who said the labor agreement “provided a contract that recognizes our employees for the important contributions they make to the overall success of the company.” UAW did not respond to requests for comment, nor did McDonald’s. Representatives from Uber and Lyft declined to comment.

The recent number of strikes is small by historical comparison

There may have been more strikes in recent years, but the BLS numbers show that it is still nothing compared to decades ago. The BLS has had work breaks since 1947 and the all-time high was 470 in 1952.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump highlighted the strength of the economy in his State of the Union address, saying that it was “the best thing ever” and that the country had seen a “blue-collar boom”.

Democratic critics said Trump glossed over big problems for average Americans, including their paychecks. “Wages stagnated as CEO salaries skyrocketed,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in response.

Adjusted for inflation, real wages have been stagnating for several decades, experts say. During a strong employment report in January, federal numbers showed that workers’ wages rose 3.1% in the past 12 months, slightly less than after the 3.5% recession.

Joining a picket line is just one way that workers could try to improve their situation, Malanga said. So he marches into a manager’s office to request a raise, he added. Almost half of the employees surveyed by Bankrate received a raise last year, compared to around 40% in the previous year.

After the great recession, “this economy creates an opportunity to make up for lost time,” Malanga said.

But Shierholz does not believe that the job market will work as it should, even if more workers speak. “We know that the economy will not always be that good. We need a structure that delivers decent wages, ”she said.

As the GM strike continued, some workers said they would quit their job to insist on fair treatment, and others said it was a struggle for a civil life. A staff member told NPR that she saw an “opportunity” at work. “I really feel like it’s going to be better,” she said. “I just think it will take some time before we get there.”