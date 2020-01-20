The street was closed after a man barricaded himself in a property and threw household items out of the window

advertisement

A man barricaded himself in a property and threw household items out of a window.

Police were called to report an incident on Stanley Road in Chadderton, Oldham, early in the morning on Monday.

When they arrived, they found that a man had barricaded himself in a building.

There was a smashed window on the first floor of the property, and a door on the ground floor was torn from its hinges.

Household items, including a toilet seat and a laundry basket, were scattered on the floor.

A smashed window on the first floor of the building

Stanley Road was closed in both directions this morning, but has been reopening since then.

The police were outside the building on Stanley Road in Chadderton

(Image: Chris Slater)

The officers stood in front of the building and saw them enter the smashed window.

It is not known whether arrests were made at that time.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 3:20 this morning to report an incident.

Household items had been thrown on the floor

“It was a man who had barricaded himself into a property.

“The scene has now been closed.”

