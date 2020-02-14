The fourth season trailer of Stranger Things has just fallen and a lot of people feel confirmed at the moment because the first look at Hopper is likely to cause many people to say, “I told you!” for those who might have thought the season 3 sheriff was deleted from history. It really would have made a lot of sense since Hopper was nearby during the explosion that tore apart the facility and closed the gate again. But taking David Harbor out of a series he made so iconic could have met with a lot of fan backlashes that the Duffer brothers weren’t prepared for. “The American” was also mentioned when the Russians were shown at the end of the final, just before they fed an unfortunate prisoner to their own Demogorgon. Trying to be back among us after Season 3 hurricane should be easy enough, but fans should expect business to pick up after the show’s return. So far we have no date for the fourth season to arrive, as Jess Barnes of Cord Cutter News and many others are probably wondering when we are likely to see the show come back for another exciting and probably very interesting thing. Bending explanation of what’s going on with the group now.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oB2GYwbIAlM [/ embed]

As you might guess, there are already a dozen new theories about what will happen in season 4, as CNN’s Lisa Respers France has already reported that things are obviously not looking good for Hopper and, as if it should be said, season 4 may be the most epic season of all. There are rumors of a massive building in Hawkins or nearby, something old that could potentially connect the upside down to the known world in a way that provides a better explanation of how the two are connected, but separated that way and many other theories that are being pushed to convince people that things will take a serious left turn are becoming something that we can hardly explain. Of course, it is enough to keep asking yourself if Elven’s powers will ever return since she is in the same position as the rest of the group without her, which means that she may have experience with upside down, but she has none effective way to fight something that no longer seeps into their world.

In addition, the split in Season 3 will be an obvious obstacle to getting around as the Byers have moved away from Hawkins, which means that the continued breakup of the group is not slowing down at this point and may even be rolling as the next season accelerates , It is easy to believe that Will, Jonathan and Eleven will come to visit on weekends and during the holidays, but as everyone who has moved away from friends knows, it is not always easy to keep in touch and with the different ones Keeping pace with changes in someone else’s life is just as difficult. Now try to remember what it was like to hold a friend that you didn’t have constant contact with thanks to Twitter, Instagram or Facebook or any other simple means that technology gave us at the time and you will get an idea of ​​what Season 4 might look like, while the show was using the technology that was still available, the Internet or one of the everyday services that we now take for granted was produced. So many of us are trying to ask ourselves how the group will stay in touch.

But Hopper’s picture is enough to raise many spirits, as his continued appearance on the show means that almost anything is possible if he can survive. Pop Buzz’s Katie Louise Smith has more to offer on this discussion. Of course, he is stuck in the middle of nowhere in a Russian chain gang and is held captive so that life is better for the sheriff too. The fact that we have seen the Russians have their own Upside Down prisoner in their facility is enough to believe that Hopper may not be as safe as anyone thinks. It’s not that difficult to find out why the Russians took him to their secret location, but what they’re up to with him is already sparking much debate, since it has been shown that those who turn it upside down, many of them definitely you don’t always have the highest esteem for human life when it comes to using test subjects to determine what is going on and how it affects your world. It’s great to see Hopper honestly, but it’s also obvious that he’s feeling bad before the season starts.