The strange reason why 1% milk is better for your health than 2% milk

There is a health difference between 1% and 2% low-fat milk.

This emerges from an article in the latest issue of Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity.

Every percentage increase in milk fat (for example, from 1% to 2%) “is associated with more than 4 additional years of biological aging,” said author Larry Tucker, professor of life sciences at Brigham Young University.

“The results demonstrate a relationship with increasing biological aging in adults in the United States who have consumed high-fat milk.”

– Larry Tucker, professor of life sciences at Brigham Young University

From 1999 to 2002, the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, a state-funded national study of health, nutrition, and other facts, also collected DNA data from 5,834 adults. This DNA data became available in 2014.

Research related to the type of milk people drank with the cellular markers of biological aging known as telomeres. They measure biological aging rather than life expectancy and cover the ends of the chromosomes.

“Telomeres work like the caps that protect the ends of the laces,” wrote Tucker. “Over time, the telomeres with cell division become shorter and more predictable. The lifespan of cells is often measured objectively by measuring the length of telomeres. “

Adults with short telomeres, he adds, “tend to have more oxidative stress and chronic illnesses, including more heart disease, depression, obesity, and cancer, and an earlier death than their counterparts.”

Tucker compared the telomere length – the signs of cell aging – with the data of the test subjects who had eaten and drunk. He isolated the type and frequency of the milk.

Participants who drank whole milk or even 2% milk showed significantly more signs of cell aging than participants who drank 1% or 0% or no milk at all. “The results show a relationship with increasing biological aging in adults in the United States who have consumed high-fat milk,” concluded Tucker.

But for those who like whole milk, there was some good news in the fine print.

Occasionally, it seems okay to drink higher-fat milk – so long as you generally eat very few saturated fats in your overall diet, the study found. When the study looked at adults who reported low saturated fat consumption, “there was no correlation between milk fat intake and telomere length,” the study reported.

The National Dairy Council quickly highlighted the positive side of history. “It looks like the amount of saturated fat is the main driver of the results, not the amount of milk,” said Chris Cifelli, vice president of nutritional research at the Dairy Industry Association, saturated fat levels should be fine. “

More and more people are willing to pay more for milk alternatives. Vegetable dairy products like almond, oat and soy cost $ 3 or more for half a gallon (64 ounces) and even $ 5.99 for a liter (32 ounces) for a brand of peanut milk, a sharp increase compared to dairy, which is average Costs $ 2.69 per gallon and $ 2.17 per half-gallon (64-ounce).

“It looks like the amount of saturated fat is the main factor in the results, not the milk.”

– Chris Cifelli, Vice President of Nutritional Research at the National Dairy Council

Sales of vegetable varieties rose 6% last year and now account for 13% of the total milk category. This emerges from data published last July by the Good Food Institute and the Plant Based Foods Association. Sales of cow’s milk have now decreased by 3%. In fact, 11% of consumers say they consume fewer dairy products, according to the NPD group.

Some people are willing to pay a lot of money for non-dairy varieties, especially oat milk. When the Swedish oat milk brand Oatly sold its Barista Edition oat milk in December, an Amazon seller provided a 12 pack of milk cartons for $ 226 (a 32 ounce carton costs $ 4.99).

Meanwhile, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a milk marketing cooperative, announced that sales declined by $ 1.1 billion in 2018. while the milk market as a whole grew.

Research into the health effects of milk has been mixed. According to various studies, eating dairy products can lower the risk of colorectal cancer but, for example, increase the risk of prostate cancer. A study in Japan found that drinking milk may make you live longer, but a study in Sweden did the opposite.

Milk consumption in the United States has been declining for decades, due in part to growing concerns about the health risks from saturated fats typically found in dairy products. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Americans drink approximately 40% less milk per person than in the 1970s.

(Jeanette Settembre contributed to this story.)

