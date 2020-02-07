Imagine this scenario: As a respectable person in color, you are queued at the security checkpoint of an international airport with other Caucasians, and when it is your turn, you are suddenly asked to withdraw for further checks. How would you feel? We do not guess so well.

Anyway, that was the case of this top Malian Kora player, Ballake Sissoko According to The Guardian, U.S. customs have destroyed its precious instrument.

The incident, which happened on Ballake’s flight home from a concert, sparked outrage at the treatment of African musicians performing abroad, and raised the question of how the breed should be profiled.

After a two-week tour of the United States, Ballake flew back to Paris when he found his hand-made instrument in individual parts, and the case contained a Spanish US customs note: “Intelligent security saves time.”

Sissoko’s instrument was tailored to his needs so that he could quickly change the mood for concerts.

The truth, just like Ballake Sissoko, is that there are many others who have been treated unfairly because of their skin tone or, worse, “necessary” security measures, and their property has been damaged.

Photo credit: @ ballake.sissoko