The story behind the Madonna of the Snow

advertisement

The Sienese altarpiece honors the role that snow played during the founding of Santa Maria Maggiore, one of the most important Catholic churches in Rome.

Public Domain A portrait of Rome under the snow by Giovanni Paolo Panini (1730). Snow is rare in Rome, but the creation of Mary’s largest sanctuary is connected to snow.

White, soft, icy snow is a rare sight in the Mediterranean city of Rome in the winter, let alone in the summer. But according to tradition, the establishment of one of Rome’s most important Catholic churches took place on an extraordinary snowfall day in August of 352. On 5 August 352, a rich Roman nobleman and Pope Liberius both had dreams in which snow fell over the Esquiline hill, one of the seven hills of Rome. The two men decided to visit the site of the unusual event, bumped into each other and witnessed the unusual snowfall. It happened that the nobleman was looking for a way to donate some of his possessions to the Catholic Church. He then recovered to build a beautiful place of worship on top of the hill where the miraculous snow fell. Pope Liberius then continued to follow the outline of the church that would soon be by moving a stick over the thick white blanket. Since then, Santa Maria Maggiore has become one of the most important worship sites for Catholics and the largest Marian worship in Rome.

Giovanni Paolo Panini | Public Domain A portrait of Santa Maria Maggiore and the adjacent square of Giovanni Paolo Panini (1744).

advertisement

A thousand years after the extraordinary event, Ludovica Bertini, a rich art protector from Siena, gave a decorative altarpiece commissioned by the Cathedral of Siena to commemorate the snowy wonder. The piece, preserved in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, is divided into two parts. The upper part is structured in seven compartments, each representing a step in the story of the founding of Santa Maria Maggiore. The upper part shows a portrait of the Virgin, sitting on the throne and with the Christ child crowned by two angels. One of the angels is holding a tray filled with snow while the other makes snowballs with his hands – a tribute to the wonderful snow of 352. Artist Stefano di Giovanni Sts placed on the sides. Peter and Paul (standing) and Sts. John the Baptist and Francis, the latter a tribute to the commissioner, who entered the Franciscan order after the death of her husband.

Public domain Madonna of the Snow Altar was inaugurated in 1432 in honor of the founding of Santa Maria Maggiore.

This large altarpiece, 7 by 8 ft, is one of the most important examples of Sienese Renaissance art and shows elements of both Gothic art, such as the traditional triptych, and of Renaissance art, such as the realistic character of the figures depicted. From the original location in the cathedral of Siena, the piece was moved to different locations until it was purchased by the Contini Bonacossi family in 1936. It is now preserved in the Andrea del Castagno room in the Uffizi gallery.

advertisement