By the end of the Killer World Tour 1981 in September 1981, Iron Maiden had gotten going. The success of their self-titled debut from 1980 and the Killers follow-up just 10 months later had already distinguished them as a heavy metal band for the new decade, while they had become a deadly live force through almost constant touring. But there was a problem. The singer Paul Di’Anno, who had a wild presence on stage and had a man who had pipes, who could deliver the punky pub core and high notes in equal measure, also liked more and more alcohol and excesses. It wasn’t just rock’n’roll hijinks, and the singer himself later admitted that he was there with the gak “non-stop”.

Steve Harris was not a man who was afraid to grab the nettle and knew that something had to be done to prevent the whole company from disintegrating, and quickly. Enter a young, enthusiastic Sheffield man with a taste for technology, a degree in history, a flair for English eccentricity, and a voice that would rightly be compared to an air raid siren. His name was Bruce Dickinson, he was the singer in Samson. But Steve was so keen to have this impressive, eccentric talent at the top of Maiden that the singer was auditioned – and offered the job – almost as soon as the band was shot by Di’Anno. When his last appearances with Samson were over, Bruce was there and Maiden started working on his introduction to the world.

There had been a tour of Italy in October 1981 and a November show in London, and a Christmas appearance in the Ruskin Arms on December 23, but in the days before the Internet, the new boy remained a mystery to everyone except those who weren’t there. That changed on February 12 of the following year. After quickly going to the studio with Killers producer Martin Birch to work on the follow-up, the first fruits appeared five weeks before the release of the parents’ album. And with that, the starting pistol was really well fired at Maiden’s explosion.

Run To The Hills told the story of the colonization of America from the perspective of the indigenous people and the invaders and showed not only the talent of the new singer, but also the growing ambitions of the band. Songs like Phantom Of The Opera from their debut had shown an expansive side of the band, but with Bruce’s voice it was clear that their horizons had just broadened considerably. While his predecessor was able to achieve these high notes, Brucie clearly had a range and skills that could really be used in epics. Even in the four minutes of the single’s classic verse-chorus verse, it was clear that things would be very different from now on.

The single reached seventh place on the UK Singles Chart by far and when it was released on March 22, it reached first place on the Album Chart. And so, from that very first introduction with Bruce, it was clear that Maiden, far from changing the singers that were a problem, had swapped for a singer who would help them become the greatest heavy metal band of all time become.