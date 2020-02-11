Last week, Richmond Metal heavyweights Lamb Of God returned with Checkmate – taken from their self-titled album.

It’s the first new music we’ve heard from Lamb Of God since their VII: Sturm und Drang 2015 album, and frontman Randy Blythe shares his rather negative views of the American political system.

The song was chosen by guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler as the lead single and gives us a taste of what to expect from LOG’s first real album in five years (if you ignore Legion: XX from 2018).

“It’s the most important thing politically, but this whole record is political,” says Randy Blythe to Kerrang!

“There is not a single song (on the album) about a person. “When we (George W. Bush) had Ashes Of The Wake during the (2004) era, it was much easier to write about him because we had the war in Iraq, the mythical weapons of mass destruction, but now sees the political world everywhere like Peewee Herman’s playhouse.

READ THIS: The 75 best albums of the 2010s

“They are two sides of the same coin,” he continues. “Courtesy and discourse have never been so low, and that’s because people don’t think political parties are their politics now, but support those different parties like sports teams. The lyrics reflect that. The system is a damn fraud.”

To dive deeper into the album and into Randy’s own head area, you can read our full, worldwide exclusive interview with the man himself in the new edition of Kerrang! Magazine.

You can also get a very special, limited collector’s edition that includes this week’s magazine and stunning A2 four-color lithographic printing made on 200 g / m² uncoated material. Only 300 of these prints exist worldwide.

Kerrang.Newsstand.de is the only place where you can order this exclusive package – with worldwide delivery! – So don’t take a break if you want to get one.

Visit Lamb Of God on a tour of the UK this April on one of the following dates. Get your tickets here.

Lamb of God UK Tour 2020

April

21 Bristol O2 Academy

22 Manchester Academy

23 Glasgow O2 Academy

24 Birmingham O2 Academy

25 London O2 Academy Brixton