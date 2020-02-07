Advertisement

SAN DIEGO – Sunny skies are expected throughout San Diego County on Friday, but a storm system is on its way to southern California and could arrive on Sunday.

The low pressure system is said to bring cooler temperatures, gusty winds from the west, and the possibility of rain throughout the county and the possibility of snow in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm’s trail remains unclear and it could center off the coast, which would bring only light rain west of the mountains, forecasters said.

The storm is expected to arrive in early Sunday and offer a chance of precipitation at least on Tuesday morning.

It is expected that the snow conditions will drop to around 400 m on Monday morning and rise to around 500 m on Monday evening.

Rainfall is forecast to be low. A diameter of around one centimeter is projected in the coastal areas, a diameter of around one centimeter in the inland valleys and up to three quarters of a centimeter are expected in the mountains. The deserts could get about a tenth of a centimeter of rain, the majority of which is expected to fall on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to stay above average this weekend before falling on Sunday.

High temperatures Friday could reach 69 degrees near the coast and inland, 72 in the western valleys, 70 in the mountains and 78 in the deserts.

