Getting money out of drivers’ pockets is a top priority for the TTC.

A study scheduled to go to the TTC’s Audit and Risk Management Committee on Tuesday (February 11) estimates the annual cost of flight avoidance to be over $ 73.5 million. The report comes a few days after a fight between a driver and a TTC fare inspector with the Queen car went viral.

What is the history of fare avoidance and is the TTC exaggerating the problem?

For many years, the TTC claimed that its evasive rate was only a few percent of the total number of passengers. The cost of doing business with the number of fraudsters was not worth catching.

A rate of five percent is normal for traffic systems in large cities. The Auditor General of Toronto found 5.4 percent in its audit last year. This valuation predicted fare fraud cost Toronto $ 65.5 million annually, but that number should actually be $ 73.5 million, according to the TTC. The difference results from the fact that those who travel free of charge were included in the AG’s number of drivers.

Dodging is not new. In the past, a preferred tactic was to use invalid transfers.

Problems started on the Queen line with its longer two-part trams and the loading of passengers by three pairs of doors. The TTC assumed that many drivers would switch to or from another route that would check their fare. Inspections on the Queen car were rare.

As more and more vehicles and train stations were switched to an automatic tariff payment system, free travel became much easier and the evasion rates increased, especially on routes on which the tariffs are not precisely controlled – namely on trams, bus lines with full door loading and subway hubs ,

The TTC has also switched to standard tariff counters to lower fees for fee entry. Entrances without staff, which used to be impenetrable thanks to the high turnstiles, are now susceptible to tax evasion and require additional staffing.

Evasion can take many forms. Drivers may tap a discounted card that they are not authorized to use, or may not tap at all. A particular problem are children’s car cards, which were much too easy to get.

However, the TTC has not yet provided information on the types of fare avoidance or a breakdown of the fare class concerned. How many drivers don’t pay at all instead of paying with a discounted Presto card? Or how many students travel for free to claim to be children?

Presto has to take some responsibility for the many shortcomings in its system. Sometimes drivers try to pay but cannot because of broken machinery, although this problem is less common today than it was a year ago.

The design of the system was based on comparatively wealthy suburban drivers who commute regularly to downtown Toronto. Drivers without credit cards, smartphones or flush bank accounts are a completely different matter.

Presto does not warn that drivers will lose their money or that their two-hour transfer will expire. There is an overdraft clause, which is however limited and includes an additional charge. Places where manual reloading is much less common than the previous TTC ticket agent network, especially in the suburbs and outside of business hours.

Drivers can pay a cash price in an emergency, but this is not required for the two-hour Presto transfer.

TTC’s proposals to solve their problem include abolishing discounted tariffs and charging the same fees to everyone. But that doesn’t add up.

For example, if you have 84 red and 16 green apples (the ratio of adults to licensed drivers) and you sell the red ones for $ 3 and the green ones for $ 2, you get $ 284. If you want to sell them all at the same price, you’ll have to charge $ 2.84 each, which means a big jump for the green ones, but a small decrease for the red ones. This is the simplified math behind the TTC proposal. That would not really eliminate the bypass, it would just simplify fare control.

But too many TTC officials and city council members believe that revenue problems will be solved if only fraudsters are caught and discouraged. They face enforcement without warning and without trust. This message goes to employees where customer service training and the goodwill of hot heads can be blown out.

The TTC will never achieve zero evasion. Politically, however, it is easier to give the impression that transit funding would improve if we only held the fraudsters in.

