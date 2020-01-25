The stock market will breathe a sigh of relief when President Trump is re-elected in 2020, says billionaire Howard Marks

advertisement

Howard Marks, co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management, who has invested billions in non-performing loans, says that an election victory in 2020 would be a huge relief for Wall Street investors.

During an interview on CNBC on the sidelines of the Goldman Sachs Financial Services conference in New York City on Tuesday, Marks said that Trump’s pro-business stance has been breathtaking against democratic rival Hillary Clinton since winning a first term as president in 2016 it was shaped by an attractive president for the deep-seated mass of financial markets.

“The market recovered after Trump’s choice because it was classified as market-friendly and behaved for the business.” So if he is re-elected, people will still see him as business-friendly. You will breathe a sigh of relief that he has been re-elected and that this is likely to be healthy for the market. ”

Howard Marks

The 73-year-old distressed investor, who, according to Forbes, has net worth of $ 2.2 billion, said that the list of candidates for the presidency is judged, at least in part, by how pro-business or anti -business is their policy.

“In terms of the market, it all depends on whether we have a president who is considered a pro or an anti-business,” he told CNBC.

He said Michael Bloomberg, a former New York mayor who threw his hat into the presidential arena, was considered business-friendly and described former vice president Joe Biden as moderately business-friendly.

What about Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who rose in the presidential election but alienated a group of wealthy billionaires with a controversial property tax proposal?

“If [Trump] is not elected, the question is: who is?”

Marks says, “Shut your hat” if a progressive wins the White House.

However, the investment guru, known for his colorful research notes, says nothing is guaranteed.

“There is uncertainty about the outcome” and the market’s reaction to the presidential election.

“Well look! A week before Donald Trump’s election, we were certain of two things: Hillary would win and if Trump won, the markets would collapse. So Donald won and the market grew. So that tells me that we don’t know what’s going to happen, ”said Marks.

He also said that the impeachment of Trump by the House of Representatives was anything but secure and caused some market unease.

Marks’ comments are referred to as the Dow Jones Industrial Average

the S&P 500 index

and the Nasdaq Composite Index

Although concerns about progress towards a Sino-US trade agreement are overwhelmed, we are not far from all-time highs.

In addition, the Nasdaq Composite returned 30% in 2019, the S & P 500 gained 25% and the Dow gained almost 20% over the same period.

Is the market ahead of itself given the concerns about trade and elections?

“I don’t see we’re in a bubble,” Marks told CNBC. “Things are elevated but not crazy,” he said.

“Look, everyone has made a lot of money. The economic expansion and the bull market are old. The valuations are above average, the prospects for returns are low. There is a lot of uncertainty in the world. It strikes me that one shouldn’t have as much risk as three or six years ago. You made a lot of money, take something off the table. It doesn’t mean it drops, “he said.

Check out the full CNBC interview, which takes just over 6½ minutes.

