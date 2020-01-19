advertisement

Stock market investors could be prepared for an evil case.

In a Friday note to customers, according to Mark Newton, a popular independent market technician.

“US stocks have risen with a clip that is eerily reminiscent of January 2018,” he wrote. “No news is really important to shake the markets, and bad economic news or earnings, not to mention the fact that geopolitical threats only matter for a few hours before the relentless rally continues unabated,” he wrote.

advertisement

The S&P 500 index

SPX, + 0.39%

fell more than 10% between January 26, 2018 and February 9 of this year after rising more than 27% between early 2017 and January 1, 2018.

“Make no mistake, this market reversal is NOT normal and should not technically continue until February without a lot of hiccups,” he added.

He pointed to the spreads between high yield corporate and investment grade corporate bonds as a signal suggesting a short term downturn. “The high returns are starting to subside,” he said in an interview with MarketWatch, referring to the relationship between the Markit iBoxx Liquid Investment Grade index

LQD, -0.02%

and ICE BofAML 0-5 Year US High Yield Constrained Index

HYS -0.05%

which remained tied to the range in January despite the strong rise in the stock market.

The S&P 500 Index has risen 2.9% since the beginning of the month, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, + 0.17%

added 2.8% and added the Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP, + 0.34%

has increased by 4.4%.

Newton said he also looks at market sentiment measurement, including the American Association of Individual Investors’ survey, Bank of America’s monthly institutional investor survey, and monthly CBOE put-to-call ratio or number of options Newton’s share sales added that the number of stock purchase options “is at its lowest since at least the early 200s and more than two calls are bought for each put”. This speaks for the euphoria in the USA of the current market.

“Markets seem to be almost exhausted using traditional methods, but it is worth waiting on the sidelines until the break begins, which should be quick and difficult,” said Newton.

Sure, other metrics such as the number of stocks that have risen to historic highs compared to those that have decreased over time, a typical bullish signal, along with the fact that markets are experiencing ever higher and lower lows, and thus set new records. Investors should “keep stops tight and not grow too complacent,” he added, referring to stop-loss orders that investors use to automatically sell stocks as soon as they fall to a set price.

Renaissance Macro Advisors technical analyst Jeff DeGraaf agreed that investors should approach the current level with caution. “52-week highs, the percentage of emissions above their 200-day moving average and the industry high suggest bullish long-term dynamics, but the crescendo of this strength without meaningful single-day numbers and increased complacency leaves us tactically cold.” , He wrote in a Friday note.

Even so, it is incredibly difficult to predict exactly when the euphoric feeling will worsen. “The indicators don’t blink red when the market is at the top,” Newton warned. “It’s hard to go out there and really trumpet a big bearish call, which makes you wonder if it’s probably the right thing to do.”

advertisement