LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan man calls himself blessed after a steel girder is inches from his chest.

Johnnie Lowe drove a 26-foot panel van to pick up auto parts for his employer DNC Logistics in Lansing when a steel beam detached from a platform truck in front of him and collided with his vehicle.

He was traveling on a two-lane highway on Thursday when the bed suddenly changed lanes.

“I saw something flying from his truck – and I thought it was a plank from a privacy fence, like a piece of wood … and then I saw that it was a big piece of steel,” said Lowe.

Lowe said he was preparing for an impact when the beam struck his windshield and covered it with glass.

The steering wheel stopped the beam and prevented it from impaling it, which miraculously saved it from damage.

“I could feel that my face was bleeding. … thankfully I had a small cut on my face, but I’m staring at a steel beam that’s about half a foot from my chest. “

He said he stopped calling 911 and his boss and started taking photos. Then the weight of the event began to hit him.

“I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe I was alive.”

Lowe attributes his driving experience to helping him keep his head balanced in the situation, but he said that nothing like this has ever happened to him.

“God blessed me that day.”

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction