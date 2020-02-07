Three years ago, the SteelDrivers set a new record, the successor to the 2015 Grammy Award The Muscle Shoals recordings, “We cut six tracks and were so excited,” says violinist and founding member Tammy Rogers The Boot. “And then unfortunately we lost Gary (Nichols), so we couldn’t end it.”

The departure of seven-year-old SteelDrivers member Nichols from the group in 2017 brought the process of album production to a standstill. The sound of the SteelDrivers was equally driven by the individual virtuosity and the collective synergies of the band mates and could only develop further when they found someone to step in as a singer. Replacing Nichols was no easy task, but the SteelDrivers had already done it: Nichols himself began his tenure with the band after he took over from Chris Stapleton in 2010 – another incredibly difficult number to track.

Finally, the group found its replacement in the unlikely form of 25-year-old Kelvin Damrell, a rock’n’roll metal fan with little to no experience as a professional musician, let alone a bluegrass musician. Oddly enough, the band got to know Damrell after Roger’s daughter saw a YouTube video in which he sang a Stapleton song.

“Just his natural vocal ability (which I noticed),” Rogers remembers the first time she heard Damrell sing, adding that the young artist found a way to make a stapleton sound original, not how a copy. Exactly that, she explains, the SteelDrivers looked for a singer.

“He doesn’t try to sound like Stapleton or Gary – he just has that natural quality in his voice,” she continues. “He also somehow has all these natural movements that you can’t really teach. He just has it.”

Despite Damrell’s raw talent, the SteelDrivers still didn’t think he was ready to go on a full album cycle. “It was just too big a job to bring it up to date,” explains Rogers. “Because he is the first to tell you that he has never been to a professional studio.

“I mean, frankly, all of us have been doing this longer than he lives. We have thousands of hours to play, tour, and record,” she continues. “So it wasn’t really fair to ask him to get into this situation without having time to get to know us as people, as musicians, with the band.”

However, that meant they couldn’t release their album as planned; In fact, fans would have to wait a few more years.

“I think it was a wise decision,” Rogers concludes. “I mean it may not have been a popular decision because I know our fans and we have been talking about a new record for two years now, but it was the right decision.”

So the SteelDrivers were waiting and slowly creating the tracklist for their 2020 release, Bad for You, on Friday (February 7th). Coincidentally, Rogers – who co-wrote 10 of the 11 tracks on the new album – teamed up with a number of familiar faces to write for the project, and some of his songs were written years before the album was released.

“I have had longstanding relationships with Jerry Salley and Liz Hengber from the last couple of records. And I think the Chris Stapleton thing we wrote 11 years ago, I think, in 2009,” she said, referring to “I I’m glad I’m gone. ” “a song she wrote with Stapleton and Dean Dillon.

“I was just going through some old songs and I thought, ‘Oh yeah, I forgot.’ I played it for the boys and they really liked it, “Rogers recalls, explaining that the groove of the song stood out in a way that the band thought was a change of pace for the entire album. “It was just fun and we were there right away.”

Another former SteelDrivers co-author, John Paul White, is returning to Bad for You – this time as Rogers’ first employee as well as a guest singer and co-producer. “I felt like he was almost a silent SteelDriver because of his connection with Gary. His song and his melodic sense really affected the songs we recorded. But I had just known him as a session player,” Rogers continues.

Rogers and White had known each other for a while. When it came to writing songs for the new project, she got in touch. White immediately agreed to contribute, and the couple co-wrote “Innocent Man,” a song White recorded and edited with the SteelDrivers.

“When he steps behind a microphone, you can see that he has absolute control over what he does,” Rogers recalls White. “It was really great and inspiring to have him there, to see him work, and to get him involved in this way.”

Rogers’ written work for Bad for You also brought her a completely new partnership: “One of (my employees), Thomm Jutz, has probably become my most frequent employee!” she calls out.

“It happened quite organically: We probably sat together at the SESAC Awards three years ago and had just had a chat and found that we knew many of the same people,” says Rogers Jutz. They made a friendship and finally started writing together.

“We are probably writing two to three to four times a month now,” she continues. But considering that both she and Jutz had long careers in the songwriting industry before they met, it’s surprising that their paths hadn’t crossed until recently.

“I know! It’s a little bit crazy. But I’m glad we met and we will have a good catalog in the future,” added Rogers. “Hopefully people will check if they need songs.”

Both in lineup shift and songwriting, the SteelDrivers are known for always doing the impossible. They found a way to win a lead singer who could follow Stapleton and then Nichols – who could keep the band together and still bring in some of their own energy. And behind the scenes, Rogers has found new songwriting inspirations and partnerships for decades.

“I always think, ‘Okay, what can be different if I still remain a SteelDrivers sound?'” She says about the album creation process. At Bad for You, the band reinvents itself while maintaining its musical core.

“I always strive to continue the musical journey if it makes sense without losing our identity,” Rogers says.

