Nashville’s sharp-edged quintet, The SteelDrivers, released their fifth studio album (here’s our review). After an era of transition and several setbacks, the SteelDrivers have returned with “Bad For You”.

Since “The Muscle Shoals Recordings” in 2015 a lot has changed with the dynamic of the band. The album debuts in ten years with her third singer. After Kelvin Damrell, a native of Kentucky, was discovered by the group on YouTube, he appeared as the lead singer in 2018. The only knowledge of bluegrass he had at that time was the pecking on the porch that he heard from his grandparents.

The SteelDrivers 3.0 features 25-year-old singer Kelvin Damrell, bassist Mike Fleming, mandolinist Brent Truitt, violinist Tammy Rogers and banjo player Richard Bailey.

“Bad For You” was written by Tammy Rogers, the only woman in the group, and contains new storylines and slants that convey a different feeling than previous albums. However, Rogers’ intent to maintain the band’s niche position resulted in an album that steeped in the SteelDrivers tradition. The tracks shift traditional genre boundaries and exude the resilience of the group. As a founding member of the band, Rogers believes that this record is their way of continuing the SteelDrivers tradition.

“It was certainly discouraging to think about the history of the SteelDrivers and how important our song catalog has become over the years,” Rogers admits. “I had some immense shoes to fill and track.”

The first two albums are the work of founding members Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson. The next two albums after Stapleton’s and Henderson’s departure linked Gary Nichols’ Alabama influence to Tammy Roger’s Nashville catalog. When Nichols decided to break up with the band when this fifth record came together, Rogers stepped up to the record.

“Being in the band from the beginning, I knew the character so well and I wanted to maintain this charisma and personality,” says Rogers. “With the help of my great co-authors, many of whom had a longstanding relationship with the band, I was able to maintain our commitment to writing our own material.”

Rogers has a personal relationship with every song she wrote for this record.

Inspired by her teenage daughter’s first heartache, Rogers wrote: “When A Heart Breaks.” The soulful track is a timeless separation ballad that she believes will always bring her daughter and the audience back to 16. “12 o’clock blues” brings their fight against insomnia to life. The previously released single “I Choose You” was immediately accepted by the fans, known as “SteelHeads”. Rogers said that they already had many requests to use it as a wedding song.

From a lyrical point of view, Rogers is very proud to share “Falling Man”. The heartbreaking story told from the perspective of a volunteer on September 11th and inspired by the Associated Press photo of a man who jumped from the top floors of the castle World Trade Center. Desolation vibrates from the strings. The solemn sound sets the tone for the singing.

“I will never die, I will never land / keep me alive / call myself a falling man as I am,” Damrell sings. “September will come, September will go / I will still hear the voice of 3,000 souls.”

“Innocent Man” follows a false belief that is written in John Grisham’s book of the same name. Grammy award-winning songwriter John Paul White contributed to the production and harmony of this encapsulating song.

The buoyancy of single “I Choose You” and the anthem of low-country “Glad I’m Gone” contrast in a familiar way with blues, “Forgive” and “The Bartender”. The Rock n ‘Roll behind Damrell’s voice raises a group that is loved for blurring genre lines.

“Bad For You” was Damrell’s opportunity to establish himself as a “driver”. Instead of just preparing to sing the legendary songs previously written by Stapleton or Henderson, he was able to interpret their sound in his unique way.

Rogers expressed that she had intentionally stepped back a little to involve him more. Damrell took the opportunity to consider what the band ultimately chose to record.

“I’m so glad the guys in the band believed in me enough to help me write,” said Rogers.

Listen to The SteelDrivers “Bad For You” here. The album is available everywhere today.