Fifty years ago, the state witnessed controversy over the installation of the statue of Rajaraja Chola I, who built the Brihadeeswara Temple.

The then DMK government and a committee headed by Kundrakudi Adigal wanted the statue to be kept on the premises of the temple, which was listed as a monument by the Archaeological Investigation of India in the late 1940s. However, the central government was determined to do nothing to disrupt the temple’s original character.

In January 1970, the Archaeological Investigation of India sent a message to the Devasthanam Palace indicating the refusal of permission.

In April 1970, the then Prime Minister M. Karunanidhi unveiled the statue, which is now kept in a park near the Maratha Gate.

Fourteen years later, in September 1984, in connection with the 1000th anniversary of Rajaraja’s accession to the throne, AIADMK Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran raised the demand by calling Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to give the state government permission to erect a statue of Rajaraja Chola inside the temple.

Although The Hindu published a report from New Delhi on September 15, 1984 on the Prime Minister’s approval, nothing was heard later on the matter.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.