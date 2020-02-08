On Saturday, a sepak takraw (kick volleyball) tournament started at the state level in the open air stadium of the sports authority in the city. The tournament would see 130 athletes from across the state, 10 per district, in action.

At the start of the AP CM Cup 2020, the responsible district and water resources minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav hoisted the national flag. Labor Minister Gummanuru Jayaram hoisted the sports flag.

Mr. Anil Kumar praised the students for selecting Sepak Takraw over other sports, adding that athletes must work hard to represent the state at national and international events.

Mr. Jayaram expressed his joy at hosting the tournament in Kurnool. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy promoted sport in the state, he said.

More events planned

Sports agency MD Bhaskar said that about 2,000 athletes had been employed by the government. “We also award cash prizes to athletes who win gold and silver medals at national level. Each year there was a state level tournament per district. We plan to increase the number of tournaments per district to two, ”he added.

District collector G. Veerapandian said that the district authorities are working hard to ensure that the Kurnool district performs above average in sports. He later invited the athletes to visit the various historical sites in the district.

Among those present were the MLAs Hafeez Khan, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, the collective collectors Ravi Pattansetti and Syed Khaja Mohiuddin, the local commissioner Ravindrababu and the CEO of Setkur Nagaraju Naidu.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.