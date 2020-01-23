advertisement

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The words of Jane Austen come to life in the Virginia Stage Company adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility” with Ally Farzetta as Elinor and Manna Nichols as Marianne. The two come to talk to us about their role in production and the dramatic differences between their two characters.

Virginia Stage Company will organize Austen-approved dance lessons on Tuesday, January 23 and Friday, February 7 at 6:00 pm and on Wednesday, February 5 at 6:30 pm, a fun day of wine tasting with Tintos. with wine and cheese from Tinto.

Sensation and sensitivity

January 22 – February 9

The Wells Theater, Norfolk

Presented by

Virginia Stage Company

www.vastage.org

