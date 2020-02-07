Two weeks have passed since the shocking death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi. As the world continues to mourn the NBA legend, fans have the last chance to say goodbye to the Staples Center later this month.

The deadline says that the place where Kobe has been at home for 20 years will be a public memorial on February 24. However, information about how to buy tickets for the event is not yet known.

Bryant’s widow Vanessa was consulted on the appointment, as was the management of Lakers and Staples. The date coincides with a Los Angeles Clippers game against the Memphis Grizzlies that evening.

It would make sense that the 24th would be the day the memorial service should be held, as this was his jersey number for the past decade and has changed.

As you may remember or not remember, the last two commemorations were held at the Staples Center in honor of Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle, and in both cases, countless fans and celebrities were present to pay tribute to the music icons. That being said, we expect Kobe’s ministry to be no different unless put in the shadow of the men in front of him, since he was really bigger than life at the time of his death.

Are you trying to get to the Staples Center on February 24? Let us know in the comments.