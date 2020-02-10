The St. Louis Cardinals travel to Jupiter, Florida at the beginning of spring training. Major League Baseball is almost there, but pitcher Jack Flaherty draws attention for another reason. The Los Angeles native started training to honor the late Kobe Bryant.

According to photos by Benjamin Hochman from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Flaherty was wearing purple Lakers shorts. The team logo was on one leg and the words “Most Hated” on the other. Flaherty paired the shorts with a white t-shirt that appeared to be a black and white photo of Bryant.

Flaherty is one of the many to pay tribute to his hometown hero after Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash two weeks ago. NBA, NFL and PGA athletes have also worn Lakers jerseys to demonstrate their respect for the late icon and everything he has accomplished.

Cardinals Ace and LA-born Jack Flaherty pay homage to Kobe when he arrives for spring training today pic.twitter.com/GHiZUqUYJR

– Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) February 10, 2020

This is not the first time Flaherty has shown Bryant his respect. The Cardinals’ ace sat down with Fair Game’s Kristine Leahy in February 2019 to discuss various topics. Among them was the reason why he thought LeBron James would never reach Bryant’s level, even though he was one of the best players in the NBA.

“Whenever we have this conversation, I’m biased. I’m from LA,” said Flaherty. “Kobe is the one I watched as a kid. He was my favorite guy. So he (James) came to LA, it took a minute and it was weird. I don’t want to say that I ever rooted against him, but I actually had to root for him.

When the pitcher explained Leahy further, he didn’t think he would ever become a James fan. The reason for this lack of trust is that he didn’t see the consistent level of performance that competed with Michael Jordan or Bryant. These past stars had the “dog” in them, as Flaherty said. He saw glimpses of this competitor in James, but it was not Bryant.

Flaherty’s mind may have changed in a 39-12 season when the Lakers took control of the Western Conference, but there’s no denying that Bryant is still the bowler’s favorite player. His clothing selection during spring training is proof of this.

(Photo credit: Alex Trautwig / MLB photos via Getty Images)