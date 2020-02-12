It was a cloudy Sunday when the Hyderabad Public School opened its doors at 6:45 a.m. A lively 82-year-old Pushpa Venugopal from Spurthi Vision Care Society comes in enthusiastically. Chirping birds conquer the area early in the morning as the volunteers prepare for fair play cricket to start in an hour. A frail-looking Pushpa won’t sit back and watch the rush of preparations, but quietly join the team. “It is our strength and inspiration. If she can do so much at her age, we can do much more, ”says Arut Ramalingam from the Society for 15 years.

Visually impaired cricketers play fair play cricket organized by the Spurthi Vision Care Society

| Credit: G_RAMAKRISHNA

Two teams – players from the Telangana U19 and the Devnar Foundation for the Blind – arrive, each wearing a bright blue and yellow jersey. A small crowd of 75 people, consisting of friends, volunteers and relatives, is preparing to turn into cheerleaders for the players. After breakfast and a short warm-up period, players are ready to play the game. In contrast to a competitive game, Fair Play offers every member the opportunity to bowl and hit in an 11-over game. The game starts at 9:00 a.m. and Devnar members take the ball. A light rain triggers an alarm as volunteers hurry to use Shamiana for cheerleaders. Telangana Under-19 players score 102 points, and Devnar players score 8 overs, but continue to play to give their other batsmen an over to bat. After a big round of applause, the short game ends at 10:45 a.m. and both teams are declared winners.

One of the players, Ayya Kumar, comes in with a loot like his idol Shikar Dhawan. He hit the first four and enjoys all the attention. “My inspiration is Shikar Dhawan. He is a free-spirited player like Virender Sehwag. Even at 99, he doesn’t play cautiously, but hits hard, ”he notes. M Rahul from the Devnar Foundation, an all-rounder who, like his role model MS Dhoni, stays on the ground. Indeed, Bowler Narsing Rao’s idol is also Dhoni and he proudly shows his jersey number 7 (Dhoni’s jersey number). It’s been more than a decade since Praveen started playing cricket and loves being like Yuvraj Singh. He comments on the current series against New Zealand and says Virat Kohli’s captain is good. His friend Naini Sandeep Kumer is a medium-speed pacemaker and started watching cricket due to Ishant Sharma. “I like his style and long hair and want to grow hair like him.” Sai Vamsi, an IX. Student, loves to watch kabaddi and play cricket.

Pushpa Venugopal with visually impaired cricket players

| Credit: G_RAMAKRISHNA

After a friendly banter and a photo session with Pushpa, the members cheer for a fair play chess game that is organized at the venue. Pushpa, lovingly called “Grandma” by volunteers, is relieved by the negotiations. “The clouds looked dark and I was afraid that heavy rains could occur. My prayers were answered and I am happy that it went well, ”she says, feeling excited when she sees the younger team of volunteers from a multinational IT company. “I’m 82 years old and I don’t know if I can continue this event next year. So many people have helped me in this, but I can’t always get others to do things for me.”

The society organizes events every year to encourage the visually impaired and create a day of joy. Arut names three categories for the visually impaired who play cricket. “There is total blindness, partially blind and partially sighted.” In 2007 and 2008, the Society’s Sridhar, Mahender Vaishnav and S Pushparaj cricket tournaments had the three visually impaired cricket players who had also represented India in series against Pakistan and South. “Our event was a two-day event with professionals and eight participating teams, including those from Tirupati and Visakhapatnam. Our platform was a platform for the visually impaired who love and play good cricket but have fewer opportunities. “In recent years, the Society has hosted several events and a mini marathon for the visually impaired, hearing and speech impaired, and young people with motor disabilities. It was heartwarming to see volunteers running with the participants so as not to hold hands and run, just to make sure they were running in the safe zone.

