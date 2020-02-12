Vehicle production in India is expected to shrink by 8.3% in 2020 as the auto industry is exposed to an increasing risk of supply shortages due to the outbreak of the corona virus in China and may affect domestic production if the virus spreads, the rating agency Fitch Solutions said Wednesday with.

In China, where the virus originated, car manufacturers stopped production to limit the number of people and reduce the risk of possible infection for the population. “We can see that India has a similar policy if the virus spreads across the country,” it said.

Given that the Indian healthcare system is poorly equipped to tackle a major epidemic, the rating agency said: “The impact on Indian cars will be much greater as the virus is likely to spread much faster in the country compared to China.”

As China is one of the largest Indian automotive component suppliers, a weakening of the supply of Chinese-made components will lead to bottlenecks in India and force automakers to slow down or stop production.

As a result, we forecast a 8.3% decrease in vehicle production in India in 2020 from an estimated 13.2% decrease in 2019.

The agency expects Indian vehicle production to shrink further in 2020 due to weak domestic demand for new vehicles.

“China supplies India with 10 to 30% of its automotive components. This could be two to three times higher when considering the Indian EV segment, which shows how severely the automotive industry in India is affected by the slowdown in Chinese vehicle component manufacturing. “it said.

Fitch also believes that the protectionist policies outlined in the country’s 2020 budget for electric vehicles will offer some upside potential for local electric vehicle production, but will be associated with an increased trade risk.

