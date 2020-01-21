The spiritual symbolism of stone altars

advertisement

When building a Catholic church, the general instruction of the Roman Missal advises: “In accordance with the traditional practice of the church and with what the altar means, the table of a fixed altar of stone and indeed from natural stone. ”

This specific requirement refers to the top of that altar, while the rest of the structure can be made from various materials, such as wood.

Why is that? What is the meaning of stone?

advertisement

First of all the general instruction explains: “It is desirable that there is a fixed altar in every church, because this means clearer and more permanent Christ Jesus, the living stone. “This refers to several passages from the Scriptures, such as:” You are fellow citizens with the saints and members of the household of God, built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, with Christ Jesus himself as the final piece(Ephesians 2: 19-20).

Even Jesus called himself the “cornerstone. “

Jesus said to them: “Have you never read in the scriptures:” The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone; this has been done by the Lord and it is wonderful in our eyes’? (Matthew 21:42)

Historically, stone has the added dimension of remembering the first Christians who celebrated mass on top of stone graves in the catacombs, recalling the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross and the placement of his body in a stone grave.

Nikolaus Gihr explains this history in The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.

In the Catacombs, as a rule, the tomb of the martyr, covered with a stone slab or with a large stone protruding from its side, it formed the altar for the celebration of the Sacrifice mysteries. This form of altar reminds us of the stone on which the tortured body of Christ then rested in the graveand consequently of the death of Christ. – Christian altars were therefore previously made of wood and sometimes of stone; they sometimes had the shape of a table and sometimes of a table coffin.

Although it is not always possible to build a stone altar, the profound symbolism is able to shine through and remind us of the sacrifice of Jesus and how to firmly put our faith on the ‘rock’ of Jesus Christ place.

advertisement