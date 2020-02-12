“Wretched utterances that would have been better not said and in no way reflect the spirit of Kahol Lavan.” That was the reaction of MK Ofer Shelah from Kahol Lavan to the words of his party colleague Yoaz Hendel, who triggered a hurricane when he divided the Jewish population of Israel into two categories: the Viennese and everyone else.

Hendel has committed a serious political crime. He said what he thought and insulted the injury when he described the culture of the Arab countries around Israel as “jungles”.

On the one hand, Shelah apparently referred to those who listened to the Voice of Music with classical music, members of the “white race”. On the other hand, however, it is difficult to know exactly which of Hendel’s statements Shelah referred to. Was it lovers of Micrah-Jewish music, most of them dark-skinned, or the culture of about 350 million people living in the Middle East, the origin of the Micrah Jewish who came to Israel?

Kahol Lavan MK Yoaz Hendel in Mevasseret Zion, December 2019.Emil Salman

In any case, the real mystery is the nature of the “spirit of Kahol Lavan”. Shelah is a master blacksmith. He usually leaves no room for interpretation. His words are precise and the language is rich.

But suddenly he fell silent. For example, he could have said that he rejects Hendel’s distinction between concert lovers and Darbukas drummers, these popular Middle Eastern drums, but agrees with statements about Arab culture. He could have said the opposite or even rejected both distinctions. After all, Shelah’s vocabulary is so extensive that he finds expressions that explain his view of Arab culture.

It should be noted that Kahol Lavan has a platform but has no mind. If it had had a ghost, we could assume that leaders Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid and Gabi Ashkenazi would have protested too. His only spirit is the cold wind that turns the party like a windmill. His goal is to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, not to suggest an ideological alternative.

We should not complain about Kahol Lavan’s goal, which is vital and even existential for Israeli democracy. Every statement, utterance and action should aim to achieve this goal. If the adoption of Donald Trump’s Middle East plan brings a few more votes, if the annexation of settlements and the ongoing blockade of Gaza bring him an extra seat or two in the Knesset, it should be part of it.

If you have to refuse to vote for Heba Yazbak, candidate on the Common List, or if you wash your hands with disinfectant before you approach the Common List, this is not a problem. All in a pleasant way, of course, because Kahol Lavan is a polite party – until someone pampers the air with something that destroys his Viennese image.

That is the reason for the anger at Hendel’s words. He didn’t disturb the party’s spirit, he violated their marketing policies and caused a dilemma. After all, a shrug of the shoulders is not enough to reject his words. Instead, you have to represent the culture of the Darbukas and respect the culture of the Israeli Arabs, a culture that belongs to the “jungle”.

However, this means an active condemnation of the right-wing party members, whose job it is to pave the way for the hesitant right-wing people to join Kahol Lavan. The penultimate paragraph of the party platform (the last one is culture and art) is full of promises to improve the economic needs of the Arab minority, allocate budgets that end discrimination, promote the integration of this minority into Israeli society – in other words, Jewish Israeli Society – take care of the Druze and Bedouin (to whom separate paragraphs are dedicated as if they were not Arabs).

Political partnership? National rights? The mind of the Kahol Lavan members just can’t stand such a crazy idea. For them it’s like eating strudel with hot sauce.