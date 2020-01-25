The spirit of Aaron Hernandez

advertisement

Netflix viewers have been intrigued by Aaron Hernandez’s Killer Inside: The Mind since its release on the streaming platform. There were questions about the authenticity of the documentary and the details that may have been left out. The ex-fiancée of Aaron Hernandez weighs in as part of an exclusive interview.

Good Morning America recently released a teaser clip to set the stage for the upcoming interview with Shayanna Jenkins. This discussion will air on Monday and offers a unique glimpse into the close end of the former New England Patriots.

“How would the world remember Aaron Hernandez?” Jenkins is asked during the teaser clip. Her answer is not shown, but it is revealed that she will make her side of the story available.

advertisement

MONDAY ON @GMA: Aaron Hernandez’s ex-fiance – and mother of his daughter – tells her story for the first time. What does she say, isn’t that in the explosive documentation? Find out on Monday only at @GMA. pic.twitter.com/zkwtT0cr7t

– Good Morning America (@GMA), January 24, 2020

Jenkins was engaged to Hernandez when he committed suicide in prison. The couple shared a daughter. Avielle Janelle Hernandez is now seven years old.

Aside from a post on Instagram, this will be the first time that Jenkins has commented on the documentary. After the release of Netflix, she went on social media and thanked the fans for their support during that time.

“I wanted to tell you all sweet souls that I tried to read every message sent on IG and via email (positive and negative) … The amount of support and positive energy is again unreal!” Jenkins wrote. “I am sure you will all understand how important it is to take some time for social media.”

Hernandez was originally jailed in 2013 for the murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. Before his suicide death in 2017, he served a life sentence without parole. Hernandez was accused of murdering two men outside a Boston nightclub in 2012, but was convicted of the crime.

He has also been linked to a fourth murder after allegedly making comments on his former cellmate, but Hernandez has never been charged with the crime. This revelation was brought to light in the recently published book “Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields”. The identity of this alleged victim was not revealed before Hernandez’s death.

(Photo credit: Rich Schultz / Getty Images)

advertisement