Mendocino County Sparkasse employees launched their Casual For A Cause – Denim Days fundraising program for 2020 by celebrating the $ 100,000 donation milestone.

“Inspired by the results of our program, which has been running since 2012, we set an early goal to exceed the $ 100,000 milestone by the end of 2019,” said Katie Kight, director of marketing and community outreach at Sparkasse. “I was not surprised when we achieved this goal. Our employees are very proud to give something back to our community. We have given 100 Grand Chocolate Bars to each employee to celebrate.”

On Fridays and Saturdays you will see employees of the Sparkasse in Jeans, who support a variety of nonprofit organizations in the Lake and Mendocino counties that support our local youth, seniors, the needy, arts, education, public security and economic development.

In 2019, the following organizations received part of the annual $ 11,670 donation made under this fundraising program: Lakeport Volunteer Firefighters Association, National Alliance for Mental Illness – Mendocino Chapter, Mendo Shelter Pets Rescue, Lake Pillsbury Volunteer Fire Brigade , Mendocino County Search and Rescue, NCO’s Caring Kitchen Project, Westport Volunteer Fire Brigade, Ukiah Boy and Girl Club, Lake County Animal Care and Control, Ukiah Hospice, and Ploughshare Meals Program.

“Thank you for your support,” wrote Liz Elmore, Boys & Girls Club from Ukiah CEO. “Your support helps children participate in programs that help them realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.”

“With your support, we can offer support, education and advocacy to people in our community with mental health problems and their families,” wrote NAMI treasurer Gladys Telschow. “Thank you for joining our mission.”

“We very much appreciate the generosity of the Sparkasse and the staff,” wrote Janet Denninger, Ukiah administrator’s hospice. “The generosity supports our vital services and enables us to continue to be available to all who need our help.”

As a local community bank, Sparkasse is proud of the tradition of giving something back to its communities, as well as the support and volunteer work of its employees.