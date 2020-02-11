Spanish director Alex de la Iglesia produced the thriller by Juanfer Andrés and Esteban Roel in 2014 Shrew’s Nest, and the film now gets an English remake from Paramount.

Deadline announces the Tony winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown) will lead for Paramount.

“Shrews Nest (Musarañas) was set in Spain in the 1950s and follows an agoraphobic woman who is raising her younger sister in a secluded apartment. But one day a ruthless young neighbor, Carlos, falls down the stairwell and drags himself to her door. Someone has entered the shrew’s nest and it doesn’t look like he’s going. “

The script was adapted from Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, the duo behind Super Dark Times, The Night House, SiREN and BD & Fangorias upcoming The Sisters of Samhain.

The trailer for the original film can be found below.

