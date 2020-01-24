The Space Force logo tweeted by Trump bears an uncanny resemblance to the Star Trek insignia

advertisement

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump unveiled the new US Space Force logo on Friday – which appears to boldly go where a logo previously went.

Trump posted a picture of the insignia for the latest branch of the US military on Twitter and immediately compared the new logo with the service insignia of the Star Trek star ship. The logo also resembles the insignia of Air Force Space Command, which was the forerunner of the Space Force and was home to 16,000 active aviators and civilians.

“After consulting with our great military leaders, designers and others, I’m happy to be able to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the sixth division of our great military!” The 45th President tweeted.

A Space Force spokesman said in a statement that the seal revealed by Trump is actually the new official logo.

“The US Space Force seal honors the proud history of the US Air Force and years of experience in delivering the world’s best space capabilities,” said the spokesman. “The Delta symbol, the central design element of the seal, was first used by the US Air Force in 1942. and was used in early 1961 air force space agency emblems. Since then, the delta symbol has been an outstanding feature in the military emblems of space communities. “

Maj. William Russell, a separate spokesman for the Space Force, said Trump selected the new logo from a number of options presented by the Department of the Air Force.

The similarities between the apparent Space Force logo and the “Star Trek” logo were immediately apparent to many Twitter users – including one who participated in the classic science fiction show.

George Takei, an actor who played Hikaru Sulu in the Star Trek series and is a vocal opponent of Trump, replied to the tweet by saying, “Ahem. We are expecting a few license fees… ”

In December, when Trump signed the National Defense License Act, he also created the latest military service and the first new service since the creation of the U.S. Air Force in 1947. The Space Force is a division of the Air Force Department’s military – as noted in the Trump tweeted logo – in the same way that the Marines are their own department of the military, but are in the Department of the Navy.

General John Raymond, the former commander of the U.S. Space Command and Air Force Space Command, told reporters at the time of the signing that officials were in no hurry to create the branch’s new insignia.

“There are, as you can imagine, thousands and thousands of actions that need to take place, from what the uniform looks like to the logo to who is in the Space Force and who is not the Space Force,” said Raymond. “This work is being planned and will be further refined.”

Raymond added: “It will be really important that we do it right. A uniform, a patch, a song, it depends on the culture of a service and so we will not be in a hurry to get anything and it will not be right close. “

“A lot of work is being done to that end – I think it won’t be long before that is done – but we won’t get it out on the first day,” he added.

