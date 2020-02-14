supplied

The Beltex / Merino lambs offer the best properties of both breeds, says farmer Glenn Fastier.

The first Beltex / Merino lambs raised in New Zealand have been produced and could be the future of final breeding, says the breeder.

In a world first, sheep breeders Glenn Fastier from South Canterbury and his wife Sarah paired their terminal (a father whose descendants are used for meat production and not for breeding) with 100 merino sheep in 2019, which resulted in “muscular” “Progeny.

Glenn Fastier, whose family has been breeding sheep at Simon’s Hill Station since moving Otago since 1994, said the new Beltex / Merino Cross terminal could be a better option for the merino industry.

“I think it could prevail. They were really good lambs, admittedly, they were all older ewes they went to, but the lamb’s survival was especially good. An easy-care lamb that turned out to be a really muscular guy is really good, “said Fastier said.

The lambs show positive traits in both breeds, said Fastier.

“They are obviously Beltex, but there is obviously a merino aspect as well. They are incredibly muscular little guys.”

Sarah and Glenn Fastier from Simons Hill Station bred the first Beltex / Merino cross lambs. (File)

He said that Merino sheep correlate fat and muscle negatively, mature more slowly and are less bulky, while the Beltex is doubly muscular and produces more meat at the same live weight.

“You can see the potential for the mix from the start, it’s pretty good.

“Since we’re obviously the first to do it, it’s early, so we do it out of interest and can then compare it to our other terminal sires.

“It could be a world first. I’m not sure, but I don’t know anyone who did it,” he said.

Fastier said that when it was early they looked forward to collecting more data.

“We don’t have any hard answers yet, but visually they look like they have really good potential.”

Fastier attributed the idea for the new crossing to New Zealand’s Beltex shareholder John Tavendale and farmer Blair Gallagher.

The Beltex / Merino lambs are better muscled, says the breeder.

“We knew that John and Blair had done a lot of research, so it was more a question of trying to see how it came about.”

Tavendale said he was very impressed with the lambs produced, which were better than expected.

“If there is a final sire for the merino industry, a profitable beltex sire would have a lot to offer merino breeders.

“You should be able to get first-class, much higher numbers when you drop.”