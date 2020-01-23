The sound of Toronto now: this music sets the tone in 2020

advertisement

As Toronto grows and becomes more expensive, there is fear about relocation of do-it-yourself communities and spaces for creativity to flourish. But we are still flourishing. Sounds all over the world trot on the dance floor, toxicity is elaborated via rockstar swagger, disco returns to its radical roots.

Here are eight snapshots of artists pushing the scene forward and more to watch in 2020. The music they make is strong, vibrant and diverse – the whole world in the music scene of one city.

Bambii

The sound: dance music for game breakers

Bambii is part of the lifeblood of the dance scene in Toronto. She is a leader in the collective of cool, queer and diasporic DJs who work to make the city’s dance music culture reflect their reality.

From the very beginning dedicated to black women and gays, she has turned her biennial party, JERK, into an institution. Known internationally for genre-defying sets, she has left a series of sweaty dance floors from Berlin to Ho Chi Minh City. But in 2020 she will step away from touring as a DJ to concentrate on releasing her own music.

Bambii calls her recently released debut single, Nitevision, a “future dancehall” track, which is interesting – since she was adamant at the start of her career because she wasn’t labeled as a dancehall DJ. Because she was Caribbean, she was afraid that she would be suppressed by narrow categorization.

“I am now in a place where I understand that Caribbean music and diasporic music are so huge in terms of something to refer to or to be inspired by,” she says. “It’s just so rich. I no longer feel like I’m being put in a box.”

Like a song and a video clip, Nitevision is an ode to black women – to people who admire Bambii, to her friends, to her community. It is an ode to the dance floor as a channel for powerful feminine energy.

“It just felt like it was the most sincere point I could make, coming forward as a producer.”

And it’s just the beginning. She plans to drop several singles this year. She says the songs will sound like her DJ sets. So expect more future dancehall, but also high tempo house, ballroom, Jersey club and reggaeton. She even refers to some songs with her own vocals.

Just like the city where she comes from, Bambii is constantly evolving – she has never landed on one thing.

“The real Toronto just sounds like everything to me – and that’s the cool thing about it.”

Bambii has been in the party scene for years and the idea of ​​producing came to mind four years ago, but it took a while before she overcame the intimidation of production and felt at ease in releasing her own music. But she also felt that DJs no longer allowed her to say everything she had to say and to represent everyone she had to represent. Her work has the overarching goal of recovering the stories of black women and countering the stories that are imposed on them.

“When I think of what inspires or encourages me, it is people who hang in joy and dance,” she says. “It’s how spaces feel when there is a majority of women in them, a majority of black women.” KELSEY ADAMS

More artists to watch

Demiyah Pérez

Demiyah Pérez, student at Intersessions DJ workshops led by Chippy Nonstop, spent 2019 turning the fact that she was the favorite dancer of every Toronto DJ to a supplier of sounds in itself. Her sets, an energetic mix of dancehall, reggae, house and hip hop, focus on dancers who are not ashamed to leave everything on the floor. Last May she helped launch Ahlie, a party series designed to create interfaces between queer and straight people who love dancehall and bashment culture.

Kuruza

Kuruza, the brainchild of DJs Hangaëlle, Minzi Roberta and Kiga, is a collective and monthly party. Kuruza was already the go-to Afro dance music party in the city and settled in his new home in the Drake Underground at the end of last year. Think of African pop music, gqom, baile funk, Afrohouse, soca and dancehall. You can also catch them on the underground radio station ISO Radio, where they bring different DJs to the attention and offer a look at their events.

Sofia Fly

DJ / producer / rapper Sofia Fly’s EP, Rosé, 2019 is a reflection of her trans-Latina identity that takes place in vague house and ballroom beats. Her inspired down-tempo remixes of pop favorites such as Kehlani and Shakira to indie-rap enthusiasts such as Princess Nokia prove that she manages to parse a song to the core. Her live sets are opulent layered, genre-jumping performances, from hip hop to disco to deep house.

Shan Vincent de Paul

The sound: dingy flows and globetrotting beats

The relentless collaboration of Shan Vincent de Paul with fellow Tamil musician Yanchan on Mrithangam Raps scored more than half a million views last summer. Fans ate the video series in which Vincent de Paul’s staccato rhymes chase the percussion from Yanchan’s mrithangam (or mridangam), an Indian drum often used in Hindu weddings and carnatic ensembles.

“It was an authentic bridge between the classic South Asian sound and modern rap,” says Vincent de Paul about the genre fusion that brought him back to his Tamil roots.

Outkast, Hieroglyphics, Pharoahe Monch and their contemporaries are primary influences on the refugee artist born in Sri Lankan, trained by Brampton, who has been grinding music since 2005, first with Soliva Spit Society, then as half of the experimental duo Magnolius and finally alongside the collective sideways.

“I never want to classify myself as a Tamil rapper,” says Vincent de Paul, about why he did not use his heritage until recently. “I want to compete with the best of them. I always had the fear that if I started talking about our story, it would fall on deaf ears. “

His first two solo albums, Saviors (2016) and Trigger Happy Heartbreak (2017), scored with American music blogs such as Okayplayer and Afropunk. But as Tory Lanez, Drake of the Weeknd will tell you, love from home is hard to find.

He went into beast mode on songs like Die Iconic, unleashed bangers such as Bitch Go and Warning Shot and rejoiced with the refugee song Out Alive. But Canada slept on him for years.

“The art I make is undeniable,” says Vincent de Paul, who expressed his frustration at the fact that he was ignored by the industry he once played on. “I can surpass 99 percent of the people in this country. I will put that on my life. Canada has some of the best artists in the world, but our industry is a high school shit show. “

Vincent de Paul eventually found support within the South Asian community, who was excited to find a brown rapper whose rhymes are tight. And then he made contact with Yanchan. Their Mrithangam Raps paved the way for an upcoming tour through India in February and a collaborative LP called IYAAA that drops March 27. Vincent de Paul will release his third solo album, Made In Jaffna, in the early summer.

“Now I don’t care about Canadian industry,” he says. “Because I have all those other people who are legitimate and who support and cheer me up.

“Now Canadian industry is in a minority.” RADHEYAN SIMONPILLAI

More artists to watch

Fuctape

If you’ve seen their name in red stencil everywhere in Toronto and you wondered what the fuc Fuctape could mean, it’s an anonymous Toronto collective with more than 30 members. None of them has been identified, but listen to their album and scattered singles – all on YouTube – and there are a few that you might recognize. It is somewhere between the Give-No-Fucks energy of the early Brockhampton and Odd Future with the far too online pranksterism of Death Grips, with a different electronic and indie rock pastiche in the mix.

Swagger Rite

The first song on Swagger Rite’s The Swagged Out Pedestrian, released at the end of last year on Sony, is called Mosh Pit – and that is the atmosphere in the reserve and bone rattle of the EP with five songs. The single by Love and The K by rapper Jane and Weston was a viral hit on WorldStarHipHop and attracted Drake employee BlocBoy JB for a new version. His energy is contagious, and you can already see it spreading outside of Toronto.

Jon Vinyl

Jon Vinyl has a pretty good friend in his corner: pop sensation Shawn Mendes. The young R&B singer / songwriter got a shout from his old Pickering high school friend on Instagram last year for his Nostalgia EP, and the music was resistant to the sudden influx of rabid Mendies (is that what his punches are called?). His upcoming single Moments (from January 31), produced by colleague Torontonian GOVI, shows his star potential – timeless, smooth soul meets 2020 pop hooks.

nyssa

The sound: rock and roll has turned inside out

Nyssa calls her music ‘recycled rock’.

With her bleached blonde hair, intense eyes and unmistakable swagger, she has been channeled rockstar energy for seven decades in one person. You can hear it all in her electro-glam pop songs: outlaw country, 60s Motown, singer / songwriter folk, pulsating 80s pop and lots of old rock and roll.

But one thing is missing: guitars.

“I’m not saying I will never use guitars. I mean, I love guitars,” says Nyssa. “But I want to challenge myself, and this type of music is usually guitar-controlled, part of the challenge is to put that energy somewhere “I want to take all the things I love and then break all the molds so that you hear them in a different way.”

As a solo artist, Nyssa has an EP, Champion Of Love, and a handful of singles to her name. But she is an old veteran of the local rock scene. She ran for the girl group / rockabilly debt group the Superstitions (later Modern Superstitions), starting when she was 15 years old.

She has experienced the record label wringer and is now deliberately independent and self-sufficient. She produces all of her music herself, and even her powerful and intense live shows are 100 percent solo – although she cherishes the visceral common experience of live music.

A partnership Nyssa has on the way is with Meg Remy of U.S. Girls, who co-produced her cover of Ann-Margret’s psychedelic Lee Hazlewood collaboration. It is a nice world to visit (but not to live in). That will appear on an upcoming vinyl box from the local label Fuzzed and Buzzed and also on Nyssa’s otherwise self-produced debut album, Girls Like Me, which she plans to release sometime this year. The songs, all mainly beat and lyrical, tell the stories of female outcasts that are at odds with the modern world.

Nyssa has been a regular for years and now co-organizer at Dan Burke’s annual Death To T.O. Halloween shows, where local musicians dress up and play full sets like other bands. She has channeled Rod Stewart, INXS, Robert Palmer, Mick Jagger and Elvis. This year she is performing for a special Valentine’s Day edition as Meatloaf. She always chooses artists she wants to become “a little”, and it has inspired her own music, but she will not forget the baggage that goes with it.

“In rock and roll we still have all these very outdated male archetypes of excess. Just pure appetite, “she says. “And there are clearly many disturbing stories.”

“So I want to take away the good and the fun and the unlimited sexuality and take away all the uh …” she pauses, looking for the right word and then makes a stunned laugh, “… terrible nonsense.” RICHARD TRAPUNSKY

Nyssa plays (as Meatloaf) at Death To T.O. On Valentine’s Day on February 14 at Lee’s Palace.

More artists to watch

Praises

Jesse Crowe launched Praises to focus on more personal inner questions about gender expression and health than they could tackle in their main Beliefs project. But with the recent Hand Drawn Dracula release of the addictive EP Three with three songs – co-produced by Josh Korody, his Beliefs collaborator – it has been overtaken by that shoegaze band as the project to watch. The songs are grim and dramatic, minimalist and heavy, with a voice that puts you dead in your tracks. After recovering from cancer surgery, Crowe returns to the stage this year and completes the follow-up to their debut album In This Year: Ten Of Swords 2018.

Praises plays the Monarch Tavern on March 27.

Cindy Lee

Patrick Flegel, formerly of the short-lived but influential post-punk band Women in Calgary, calls Cindy Lee the culmination of a lifelong exploration of guitar, strange identity and gender expression. The songs on the upcoming album What’s Tonight To Eternity (from February 14) are literally in the ethereal sense, and exorcise ghostly echoes from the Supremes, Patsy Cline and Karen Carpenter – the creepy valley of the pop.

Scott Hardware

After a stay in Berlin, electronic art pop artist Scot Hardware has spent the last few years in Toronto making his new second album Engel (Phone Explosion), and he will release it on April 3 for another extended trip to Europe. Inspired by Wim Wenders’ film Wings Of Desire, it is an eclectic and non-categorizable meditation with piano and strings about strangeness, shame, death and the afterlife.

Scott Hardware plays in the Boat on January 30.

Ziibiwan

The sound: soft sounds for the comedown

Ziibiwan is an electronic musician, but they don’t make music for the club.

“(Musician / artist) Melody McKiver explained it nicely: (my music) is what you play after the club when you are,” I’ve had too many gin and tonics and I have to relax, “Ziibiwan says with a smile.

In foster care, music was a release for Ziibiwan. They played the piano and guitar and later experimented with electronic music via a digital audio workstation. They covered songs from Radiohead and Foo Fighters and were in love with what was going on at BET. But it was only when they moved to Jane and Finch that Ziibiwan made their own music.

“I worked at Loblaws on St. Clair West, did the cemetery service and I would commute from Jane and Finch. I usually sat on my laptop and I would record everything, ”says Ziibiwan about making their debut EP Time Limits 2016, a collection of beat-centric songs that evoke textured images.

“There were many problems in my life at the time and I felt that the country was giving me something. Not only the country, but also the cultures around me with Jane and Finch, ”continues the musician, who currently lives in Hamilton to take care of their families. “It was one of the best experiences I have had in my life.”

After the release of the EP, Ziibiwan, who also acts as DJ Nimkiiwitch, opened for acts like A Tribe Called Red, played at Venus Fest and composed scores for two short animation films by Amanda Strong. Next month, Ziibiwan and McKiver will perform their original score for the God’s Lake play while touring British Columbia. This week in the Music Gallery, Ziibiwan celebrates the release of their new album Giizis.

Ziibiwan describes Giizis as softer and more introspective than their previous music, and it will make their voice heard for the first time. For Ziibiwan, Giizis – an Anishinaabemowin word that they define as “the moon, the sun, and the eastern direction, which is a kind of new beginning” – is the beginning of a new and more intimate creative chapter.

“I want to introduce this version of who I am to people because people really don’t know me except making beats,” they explain.

“My friend once said that we don’t always have to be performative with (our) indigenous origins and that we don’t always have to protest in our music. That’s what most native rap is. It’s always she, she, she and we It is always plural and not at all introspective.

“We deserve our own music.” LAURA STANLEY

Ziibiwan plays an album release on Saturday (January 25) in the Music Gallery at 918 Bathurst with Phèdre and Melody McKiver.

More artists to watch

Xuan Ye

Interdisciplinary artist Xuan Ye approaches sound manipulation with boundless curiosity. The improvised electronic pieces on her debut LP xi xi 息 息 (now available through Halocline Trance) shiver, whine, whisper and scream. The detailed sonic layers force you to drop, breathe and listen to everything.

Xuan Ye performs as part of Convergence Theory on Saturday (January 25) in the Victory Social Club.

Astro Mega

Listening to Astro Mega’s (aka Jermaine Clarke) extensive catalog of songs feels like you are slipping into a hot tub while a party is taking place on the other side of the door. His hip-hop-hop beats from the 80s and 90s are muted and chill, often with a collage of sampled voices. Listen to 97 ‘Kobe from his recent LP GodBodyDevine if you want a vivid memory of playing NBA Live 97 in someone’s basement.

Bison Bison

BisonBison is a new multi-genre collaboration project between electronic producers Dani Ramez (Spookyfish) and Chad Skinner (Snowday) with producer and drummer Brad Weber (Caribou), multi-instrumentalist Sinéad Bermingham and vocalist Sophia Alexandra. On their upcoming debut album Hover (out on February 7), they combine the soft sensibilities of folk with troubled electronics in hypnotic convergence.

BisonBison plays a release party on February 1 in the Garrison with ANZOLA and Kira May.

Luna Li

The sound: the scene of all ages gets bigger

As a teenager, Hannah Bussiere Kim spanned two worlds. Her mother had a music school in Roncesvalles, and she trained in classical piano and violin, exams from the Royal Conservatory and performed during recitals. However, at the weekend she was at DIY shows at locations with now shutters of all ages, such as D-Beatstro and the Central.

She left Toronto to study the violin at McGill, but stopped after one semester. She wanted to start her own band.

In 2015 she started a garage rock group, Veins, which turned into her solo project Luna Li two years later.

“When I was just starting out, I thought,” Rock and roll is cool, not the violin, “says the 23-year-old.” It took a long time to figure out how to integrate my classic background into Luna Li. ”

During her full debut, to be released this spring herself, she combines swelling psychedelic guitar and thundering keys with soulful orchestral arrangements of violin, harp and cello. She hired her brother, Lucas Kim, to play the cello and her producer, Braden Sauder, for drums. She plays everything else herself. And she also puts new parts of herself in the songs.

“Many of my older songs were made from poems or were vaguely significant,” says Bussiere Kim. “Many (the new ones) are about mental health, loneliness and friendship. They are more direct and clearer and more vulnerable. “

She is also inspired by a new wave of Asian American female musicians such as Japanese Breakfast, Jay Som and Mitski. “I’m half-Korean and that kind of representations – from actually going to shows and seeing people who look like me – was the key,” she says. “When I was in high school, I never saw a bond with an Asian person.”

Last fall, Luna Li played festivals almost every weekend with her live band – Sauder, Hallie Switzer, Charise Aragoza and Sabrina Carrizo Sztainbok – and received large opening slots for bands such as Hollerado.

She is still involved in the close-knit scene of all ages from high school. It’s all grown up now.

In addition to Luna Li, she plays guitar in the psych-band Mother Tongues (also with Aragoza) and drums in the art pop group Tange, which consists of former Pins & Needles members Deanna Petcoff and her Luna Li bandmate Carrizo Sztainbok. Meanwhile, her friend Jacob Switzer plays in the indie rock group Goodbye Honolulu.

In 2020 she plans to focus on Luna Li and to tour in spring when the album comes out. And hopefully many of those shows can be of all ages.

“It is difficult to do shows of all ages, because so many do-it-yourself spaces have been closed off,” says Bussiere Kim. “But it is really important that everyone feels welcome at my shows, and that also applies to young people.” SAMANTHA EDWARDS

More artists to watch

See you in Honolulu

While still in high school, Jacob Switzer, Emmett S. Webb, Max Bornstein and Fox Martindale Goodbye Honolulu and the Fried Records label started as a home for their music and their friends in the scene of all ages. The garage rock band has a preference for spicy riffs and gang vocals and takes them into town. Next month they will support the beaches during their cross-country tour and then head south to play SXSW.

Farewell Honolulu opens for the beaches in Danforth Music Hall on 28 February and 29 February.

Pony

This year brings good news to old fans of the grunge pop project from Sam Bielanski. After two EPs, numerous Toronto shows and playing in the live band of Pretty Matty, Pony finally releases their debut this year. On the woozy first single Limerence, Bielanksi sings about the overwhelming feeling of unrequited love. In February she appropriately plays the tribute with the emo theme Taking Back Valentine’s Day (14 February in Junction City Music Hall) in a cover band of Paramore.

Moscow apartment

In the three years since Brighid Fry and Pascale Padilla founded their indie-folk rock band Moscow Apartment, they released their self-titled debut EP, won a Canadian Folk Music Award and toured the country – all before graduating from high school . This spring the teenagers release their second-year EP and play shows during March Break (after all, they are still in high school), while they are outspoken advocates for the scene of all ages and climate justice.

Moscow Apartment will play the Paradise Theater on January 30.

shame

The sound: Disco reconnected with its roots

Half a century after the heyday of the disco, Tush helps the genre to stay alive.

The project, which started as a seven-part live disco band called Mainline in 2015, now consists of just two core members: singer Kamilah Apong and bassist Jamie Kidd.

While their music draws on funk and soul and follows the beat of four to the floor, typified by disco, they are more than a vintage throwback.

“Disco is such a loaded term,” says Apong, who previously played in the band Unbuttoned. “For us it means that we have to think about how music was made in the origin of (the genre) and stick to those practices, what experimenting was and (it was) so much social, cultural music.

“Black women were such a huge cultural bond, and disco is deeply rooted in black and queer communities.”

Universal’s band and the Johnson brothers name as a number of early influences, Tush released an EP in 2018, Do You Feel Excited? Their newest single, Don’t Be Afraid, is an atmospheric slow burning propelled by Apong’s gospel-like vocals to provoke us to love. This summer they are planning to release their first full album.

“We strive for depth in music, lyrics and themes that you don’t find in what most people consider disco – like more of the later, whitewashed, commercial things,” Kidd explains. “We make dance music based on lyrical music with live instrumentation and more contemporary electronic techniques.”

Tush is a versatile band and they have performed in large ballrooms such as the Palais Royale, rock clubs such as the Baby G and underground warehouse parties. To tour more freely and to perform in intimate clubs, they recently distilled their seven-member live band in a live PA trio with Alexa Belgrave on keys.

Kidd, a veteran of the electronic scene in Toronto, who co-founded long-term promoters Box of Kittens and organizes their popular social Sunday afternoon parties, has witnessed the gradual loss of the city’s live music venues, especially those that host dance music. . But his genuine love for the local scene and all the talent in it encourages him to continue.

“Something I have always strived for is authenticity and doing it for the right reasons,” he says. “With Tush we just do what we feel most connected to.”

Apong agrees and adds that there is strong support for contemporary disco in the city. “Everyone dances, nobody tries to bend or look cool,” she says. “When we throw our own shows, our people show up.” MICHELLE DA SILVA

More artists to watch

R. Flex

R. Flex, born Ryan Anthony Robinson, is a queer Black singer, electronic producer and comedian who combines R&B and dance music. As a background singer in Tush’s seven-member live band, R. Flex released their own EP, In & Out in 2018, and has since played in Glad Day’s Black Power Cabaret and on Queer Pop: LGBTQ + Music & Arts Festival.

Catch R. Flex vocal covers as part of Just Like A Pill on January 31.

Hemingway

The DJ, producer, composer and keyboardist born James Harris has released since his debut EP, Memoirs, music that spans disco, funk, deep house, dub and jazz. When he does not create or create images for the monthly Astral Projections, he is co-running with Cosmic Resonance, the most exciting electronic jazz fusion label in Toronto.

baby girl

One of Toronto’s hardest working DJs, Katie Lavoie is a fixture on the queer dance party circuit. Catch her as she spins everything, from Hi-NRG to Juke House, Pop Bangers and major gay movies during her monthly Freak Like Me residency with the Black Eagle, and with her ISO radio show Therapeutic Hotness. Babygirl is also part of the Intersessions team, which teaches women and LGBTQ identifying people how to DJ.

Babygirl plays Freak Like Me on Friday (January 24) with Chippy Nonstop and Karim Olen Ash on the Black Eagle.

Han Han

The sound: Exploding the “Canadian sound”

Haniely Pableo is a cardiac nurse during the day, rapper at night. While Han Han sings and raps in Tagalog and Cebuano, she challenges the ideas about what makes ‘Canadian’ sound.

Hip-hop once seemed an unlikely career for Pableo, but she is driven by the desire to overthrow patriarchal racist exploitation. She enjoys creating positive change through challenging conversations, such as the one she recently had with a man in Tanzania.

“He said his daughter could go to school and get anything she wants, but when she is home, she must respect and serve her husband,” she recalls. “I argued with him – would he not want his daughter to be treated as an equal by the man, (not) a servant? We went on and on.

“I (have) many of these conversations when I travel or go home to the Philippines.”

Her passion for changing the story clashed for the first time with the art and music scene of Toronto in 2006, when she emigrated to Canada and followed a poetry workshop. After performing in the city for years as part of the Santa Guerrilla and PSL collectives (Poetry is our Second Language), she released her self-titled debut album in 2014. On her upcoming second album, URDUJA, she delves even deeper.

“Every song is different, but (it’s mainly about the complexity of being a woman,” she explains. “How strong to be. How to be vulnerable. That you can’t always be fierce.”

Inspired by her deceased grandmother, she named the album after the folkloric Filipino warrior princess honored for power and leadership.

“She is the opposite of the stereotype that we have today – that Filipino women must be submissive and happy. That is what I want to manifest on the album, that we are more complex. We can be angry, sad, happy, confident and all that emotions exist on the same spectrum. ”

Pableo, who will play a release show presented by Venus Fest with fellow Filipina-Canadian acts Charise Aragoza and sketch comedy group Tita Collective, hopes that it will also challenge the idea that there is such a thing as a unified Canadian sound.

“We lack a lot of talent and creativity (when) we stick to a narrow-minded view of what Canadian music is and is not. It is not progressive or empowering for those communities that are always being neglected and ignored,” she says. “Canada is always proud of (diversity) and multiculturalism, so it should be obvious that the music scene reflects those values.”

Pableo recognizes a growing celebration of various Canadian music and names acts such as Maylee Todd as important pioneers. But she is determined to make her music until she is just one of many.

“My hope is that Filipino-Canadian music and talent will be appreciated, recognized and respected. That is my personal goal. That’s why I’m still here. ” CHAKA V. GRIER

Han Han plays an URDUJA release show on January 30 in Lula Lounge.

More artists to watch

LU KALA

Honest, powerful texts. Self love and body positivity. A voice that blows the roof off. No, it’s not Lizzo. It is LU KALA. The Congolese-Canadian singer is known for her flaming orange hair and songs like DCMO (Don’t Count Me Out) where you want to cry and dance to. She has worked behind the scenes as a songwriter and now she is preparing to release her debut album. De eerste single, Body Knew, komt volgende maand uit.

OKAN

Duo Elizabeth Rodriguez en Magdelys Savigne brachten hun weelderige debuut Sombras uit in 2019. OKAN’s vocale en percussiegedreven nummers roepen hun thuisland op en weerspiegelen ook de levendige Cubaans-Canadese gemeenschap. Op hun albumillustraties zijn ze in volledig Latijns gewaad, koninklijk neergestreken tegen een met sneeuw bedekt landschap – de perfecte illustratie van hun geluid. Deze zomer brengen ze hun tweede album, Espiral, en tournee door Noord-Amerika en India uit.

Amaka Queenette

In de zomer van 2018 bracht Amaka Queenette stilletjes haar slimme en veel te korte Vacant EP uit. Op slechts 19, houden de lyrics en stem van de in Nigeria geboren zanger de kalmte van iemand die twee keer zo oud is. Soulful en elegant, beweegt ze gemakkelijk tussen jazz, R&B en gospel terwijl ze zingt over isolatie en soul-searching. Dit voorjaar zal ze een visuele EP, Fleeting, Inconsequential uitbrengen.

Haxan

Het geluid: zware psych uit de diepte

Paul Ciuk betreurt het gebrek aan betekenisvolle connecties in de muziekscene van Toronto.

“Het gevoel van gemeenschap dat we hier hebben is totaal gebroken”, legt de drummer voor proto-metal kwartet Häxan uit.

In de ervaring van de band is de machtsdynamiek vaak onevenwichtig en musici zijn terughoudend om anderen te helpen tenzij het zichzelf helpt. Maar Häxan heeft gezien dat er een alternatief is – ze zijn het bewijs van hoe ondersteunend een kleine maar toegewijde gemeenschap kan zijn, vooral als ze ruimte hebben om samen te komen.

Though some of the friendships in Häxan span decades, the real genesis of the band happened at now shuttered Kensington Market metal venue Coalition. In 2015, with only a theatre degree in her performance arsenal, vocalist Kayley Bomben (also one of Coalition’s founding bartenders/promoters/managers) made the leap to front a Germs cover band with guitarist Paul Colosimo and bassist Eric Brauer for a one-off covers night.

“Coalition acted like a big tent because you could see all different kinds of metal there,” Brauer explains. “It was a pivotal venue for us to be able to work out the band dynamic,” Bomben agrees.

Häxan matured from punk cover band to Stooges-inspired grunge act and slowly conjured the fiery intensity of the psychedelic metal they play now. After finalizing their lineup with Ciuk, they quickly slipped into a heavy vintage groove.

A fascination with the occult didn’t hurt, either. Their name is a reference to a 1922 silent film that explores how superstition wrongly linked mental illness to witchcraft. “When we think of people as evil because they’re different, that leads to a lot of horrible things,” Bomben says.

Their debut album, set to be released this spring, furthers the fascination. It’s named Aradia, after a tome of Italian folklore that positions witchcraft against hierarchy and oppression. (The first single, Baba Yaga, just dropped on Bandcamp.)

The album was produced by Alia O’Brien of Badge Époque Ensemble and Blood Ceremony, who knows a thing or two about how pagan rituals and witchy vibes should sound. Häxan credit that connection to Fuzzed and Buzzed. The local label took a chance on them early, putting them on last year’s half-cover/half-original Altar Box 7″ compilation where the band first collaborated with O’Brien.

“Nobody has ever done anything like this for any of our other bands before,” Colosimo says. Bomben agrees, pinpointing the key to thriving in the city’s metal scene. “You really have to find the people who are willing to help each other out.” MICHAEL RANCIC

More Artists To Watch

ROY

Look out for this mysterious project to make waves later this year. More within the psychedelic camp than metal, ROY still bring plenty of heaviness – biting, raw guitar lines rendered through a thick cloud of analog tape haze. But they temper that weight with dreamy keyboard-conjured paisley sublimities. Think the schoolhouse rock of Darlene Shrugg, or the dense psychedelic tapestries of Tony Price.

Rough Spells

Häxan’s Fuzzed and Buzzed labelmates occupy similar psychedelic and doomy territory and also have a full-length ready. They match Häxan’s occult metal intensity with stellar vocal harmonies and incisive lyrics. Their most recent single, Grise Fiord, is named for Canada’s most northerly community and a site of forced Inuit relocation in the 50s. All proceeds from the track go to It Starts With Us, an organization that honours the memory of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Two-Spirit and Trans people.

Erythrite Throne

Mysterious figure Wyrm has completely thrown themselves into the dark and dank atmospherics of dungeon synth, a black-metal-adjacent style that emerged in the 80s. They’ve released a ridiculously prolific amount of music in little over a year under the Erythrite Throne moniker: 18 albums on Bandcamp starting in 2018, including one on January 1 of this year. Don’t be overwhelmed: their mostly instrumental music is moody and wholly engrossing. Start with The Blind Hag’s Lair.

.

