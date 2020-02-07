Words like “hope” and “magic” are often used to describe the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Songwriters like Eddie Maddux could also add “inspirational”.

Henderson, Ky., Recently joined the Taste of Country station WBKR, 92.5, the country station in Owensboro, Ky. At to share a song he wrote about St. Jude. It is his fourth year of working with the broadcaster’s morning show. This song is called “One Child at a Time” and is inspired by “just listen to these children and hear them and the struggle they have and the success they have.”

His friend Brandon sings the acoustic song, a song that illuminates the good that comes from the Memphis hospital every day. It is a renowned research facility that freely shares information and treatment protocols. The best thing for patients and their families is that everything is free. No family ever receives an invoice from St. Jude.

From February 6th to 7th, Taste of Country supports more than a dozen country radio stations with a webathon / radiothon for fundraising for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Almost $ 9.2 million has been raised in the past six joint efforts, and additional TSM stations have been added during the year. If you would like to donate, find out about various options here.

