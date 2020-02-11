It is quite difficult to separate art from artists related to Morrissey these days. So when there is an opportunity to reflect on some of his and The Smiths’ most influential works, Meat Is Murder will be 35 years old.

To celebrate this, we thought we’d give ourselves the unenviable task of rating the nine tracks that make up The Smiths’ second record from best to worst. The album represents the moment The Smiths came into being as the power of indie that their legacy would suggest.

The Smiths, released that day in 1985, can rightly be traced back to its beginnings, but on their second album, Johnny Marr and Stephen Morrissey really clicked. Though her self-titled debut album had all the intense spark of the subcultures of the past, her vision was finally realized at Meat Is Murder.

Much of it was thanks to Rough Trade that he had the common sense to let Marr and Morrissey sit at the mixer next to engineer Stephen Street and implement that vision. Also noteworthy was the moment when Morrissey gained a foothold in public and, perhaps more importantly, found his voice.

As a clear political statement, Morrissey does not step back lyrically and challenges the society around him with almost every number. With the confidence that comes with a debut album like The Smiths, Marr was also stimulated to peak performance and brought together his trademark Rockabilly Picking, which somehow managed to get the Airwaves the color of “Britain”.

While we can almost guarantee that this will separate many of you as fans, we all want to band together and take a look back at The Smiths brilliant Meat Is Murder as we rate the songs from best to worst. Or from favorite to favorite, if you like.

“Nowhere Fast”

Morrissey is not the only one who is afraid to deliver the first line of a killer. He opens our favorite song on the record with a picture so vivid that it is only surpassed at the beginning of the next verse. “I want to throw my trousers to the queen. / Every reasonable child will know what this means. / The poor and needy. / Are selfish and greedy on their terms.”

Morrissey’s grumpy voice is a bubbling melting pot of visions and representations of social pitfalls and is pumped up by the charging rhythm. Certainly one of the best The Smiths songs of all time as the perfect cocktail from Moz’s pronounced yet poetic lyrics and Marr’s unstoppable ear.

“This joke is no longer funny”

The title is often referred to as Johnny Marr’s favorite song from The Smiths and often referred to as the band’s ultimate vision at the height of their pomp. Many have suggested that the ballad is indeed Morrissey’s most open text collection.

In Dave Simpson’s 1998 immersion in Morrissey as a figure of music that suggests that the song refers to an “intimate friendship with a journalist” and that Moz bears his heart and soul differently than ever and probably since.

“Meat is murder”

Soapbox time. The most explicitly political Morrissey that ever was came to the last moments of his eponymous album, as “Meat Is Murder” details, warts and everything, Morrissey’s desperate request for vegetarianism. Even if it may seem trivial today, this statement was great news in 1985.

The even bigger news was the unbiased way Morrissey and the band approached the topic. They open the song openly with slaughterhouse noises, with a handy slogan and without a hint of fear, and point with their bloody fingers.

“The Headmaster’s Ritual”

In Simon Goddard’s brilliant book Songs That Saved Your Life, he notes that Marr has been working on the song since 1983: “The first time I came up with the chords I used to sit with Troy Tate. I’ve had it for so long, but it was always looking for a home. I thought if you could play this on acoustics I could see shadows from Joni Mitchell in it. But what would it have done if Joni Mitchell had been for me back then? ”

Fortunately, after moving to London in 1984, Marr began redesigning the song, and one of the band’s most popular songs took shape when Morrissey began to paint a feeling of disordered society at a young age.

“Barbarism begins at home”

While Morrissey reflected in the above track the intense scrutiny that Marr put into his conception for “Barbarism Begins At Home”, the track was much more spontaneous. The song was written the day the band’s first producer was supposed to meet her. Marr quickly found the reef to impress him.

But lyrically, it’s one of Morrissey’s most poignant works, as it highlights the domestic tribalism and violence that keep popping up in UK communities. After all, the eighties were eaten or eaten. At 6 minutes long, it is the longest song the band has ever recorded on vinyl and offers Rourke the opportunity to have fun on the bass.

In fact, most of the time Marr and Moz paused during the song to have a dance, and it’s pretty damn funny.

“I want what I can’t have”

As one of the few tracks from the Meat Is Murder Jam sessions, the song is one of the deepest Meta Smiths songs ever written. Not only because of the archetypal riff that Marr gives the track, but also because of the deliberately self-referential lyrics that Morrissey uses.

In the track, he nods to “These things take time” and sharpens the character that will appear in “The Queen is Dead” and “Sweet And Tender Hooligan”.

‘What she said’

One of the faster songs on the album “What She Said” gives an indication of the band’s angry beginnings. With much of the album focused on the future of the band – a strict ideology that refines and reflects – this track is a nod to where they came from. Fast, angry and deeply connected.

“Rusholme Ruffians”

The track was an improvisation based on “His Latest Flame”, a song written by Doc Pomus in 1961 for none other than Elvis Presley. The track is deeply rooted in the work of others.

As Marr admitted that the riff was similar to Bo Diddley’s work, Morrissey was later proposed to adapt the lyrics from a song by the late great comedian Victoria Wood entitled “Fourteen Again”.

‘Well i wonder’

Now that we have it, our least loved song on Meat Is Murder would probably still be our best Smiths songs of all time on the playlist. The track is a gentle and delicate chorus as the forerunner of the last two songs on the record. A gentle moment of thought that continues even after 35 years.

