The song that eased the pain of Jim Caviezel during difficult 'Passion' recordings

Jim Caviezel was the guest speaker at Liberty University’s Convocation in 2018, where he spoke to thousands of students about his faith and career.

Although the apparition was official to promote his film Paul, Apostle of Christ, his speech naturally affected his role as Jesus in Mel Gibson’s passion for Christ, an experience that forever changed the actor’s Catholic faith.

Caviezel talked about the distressing ordeal that became his role as Jesus when he sustained several injuries during the filming process. These injuries included a dislocated shoulder of sagging under the weight of the cross, a terrible attack of hypothermia that required the acclaimed actor to have open heart surgery and even be struck by lightning.

He noted that some of the most difficult shots to film were where he sat on the cross. Strong winds aroused his previous shoulder injury and Caviezel suffered enormously.

It was then that a man by the name of Ken put headphones on Caviezel, who dealt with Michael W. Smith’s ‘Above All’ song. As Caviezel said:

“I have listened to it over and over again. My heart started to burn. I mean burning inside. I got tears and at that moment my whole day was gone in 10 minutes. It put me in a zone and took me out of my pain. It took me out of compassion for myself and took me to heaven, “Caviezel said, noting that the song made him realize that” even in all this suffering, man, evil has no power over us at all. “

The melody is a beautiful hymn that is written in the style of a hymn. The guidance is gentle and reassuring and the texts speak of the goodness of God’s works and how the Lord is supreme over earthly powers. The chorus reflects on the great sacrifice that Jesus made for everyone at the time of the crucifixion.

The discussion continued about Paul, apostle of Christ, but Jim spoke a few encouraging words to the thousands of students present. He said:

“Stand out from this corrupt generation. Be saints. You are not made to belong. You were born to stand out. “

View the full Liberty University Convocation in the video below.

