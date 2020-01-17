advertisement

Fatts Russell – Photo: Alan Hubbard

What a difference a week makes. Last Wednesday, the Rams spoke up against Davidson, who still suffered two defeats to open the new year. They would regroup that night and defeat the wildcats, then regain momentum with a huge street win at VCU and hit another street “W” two days ago at Saint Joe. Rhode Island (11: 5, 3: 1), which is currently preparing for the home game against La Salle Explorers on Saturday at 12.30 p.m., is roughly at the quarter pole of the Atlantic 10 season. Let’s look at a few storylines and then go into the competition on Saturday:

Fat 1K, After only scoring one goal against Saint Joe’s in the first half, Fatts Russell exploded for 23 points in the second half, crossing the 1,000-point mark in his career. The Junior Guard is idle at 1:00 a.m. as it prepares for Saturday. During his first year of college, Dan Hurley, head coach of Rhode Island, said to me (paraphrase): “I’m not surprised if Fatts leads the conference before he finishes. He could do it twice.” Games on Wednesday toped the Atlantic 10 table with an average of 19.6 points per game, which is a shadow above Dayton star Obi Toppin. Russell would certainly win one or two more NCAA titles Exchange the tournament, but the fruitful violation is undeniable.

He is a true three-way scorer and is attacking even more aggressively this season. Almost one additional free throw attempt is generated per game, and each game is more than an extra portion ahead when you consider that it grew 73.7% to 86.7% year over year. This not only brings in the young guy and his team points, but also helps to bring the opponents into bad trouble and make space on the floor for everyone. He is also a more aggressive driver of the cup from the left and right. Last season, he was seen more as a pull-up machine in attacks on the left side, while he preferred to come right up on the right side. Although I don’t look at Synergy on a daily basis (can’t afford it; I have to chase around with children), my eyes tell me that Fatts is less predictable this way – and a better finisher across both angles.

It all adds up to Fatts, the deadliest goal scorer on the A-10, with the confident jumper and improved range shooting rates. A typical example: His 17 points in the final of 9:39 against Saint Joe. Not many teams have a player who can carry them on their backs to achieve distances. Rhode Island 165 pound protective jar.

Championship D. The first half against VCU was the most inspired and connected defense I’ve seen at Rhode Island in two years. It is exactly the elixir that a team has to bring to the hostile Siegel Center – a place where the VCU hadn’t lost in 21 previous attempts – and comes out with a win. It was championship caliber in every way. Communication, connectivity, shooting, active hands in the fast lanes, competitions on the edge, help and attention on the center line and old pride on this side of the ball. We thank David Cox and co-workers for defining problems and resetting the rams on this side of the ball after a week of downtime.

Rhode Island goes 8-player deep. That’s enough – with adequate human resources management and stable health – to control the rest of the A-10 conference season.

It’s not impossible, but an ambitious request that the same 8 win four games in Brooklyn in four days. However, if the team grabs the Seal Center’s defense and uses it consistently, it wins many of its remaining A-10 games. And they’ll have to rest with a goodbye in the first round and have to play a maximum of three in Brooklyn.

Board work, Advertise the rebound for the top of the A-10 and see Cyril Langevine (11.1 per game; 1), three other strikers in Hasahn French (SLU, 10.2; 3), Osun Osunniyi (SBU, 9.8 ; 4) and Marcus Santos-Silva (VCU, 9.0; 5.). Second in the league is Jordan Goodwin of the SLU with an average of 16.1 ppm and 10.5 ppm – the first team of all conference type numbers and the only guardian among the big ones.

Cyril Langevine – Photo: Alan Hubbard

During his last five games, there is another guard that averages over 9 boards per game and puts him firmly under the glass breaker team – Tyrese Martin. He has captured 11, 12, 8, 7 and 7 in his last five rebounds. 45 in total. He only finished 6th in the league in conference games. So note: While Martin’s game is quieter than sandpaper, his board work has been nothing short of grainy lately.

Quick La Salle primer. Coach Ashley Howard, now in its second season, is a Philly guy through and through – from Monsignor Bonner High School to Drexel during his season … and most recently from Villanova Assistant to La Salle. The Explorers are still in the middle of a restart. The team showed a lot of character last season, battling a 0:10 start outside of the conference to save an 8:10 Atlantic 10 season and a 10:21 overall record, which in the second round of A -10 tournament was ended by URI. This season, the Explorers are 10: 6 and 1: 3 on Saturday after a 76-63 loss to George Mason last weekend.

They’ve been out all week preparing for URI, and Howard will have them done. The discoverers use 10 players for at least 12 minutes per game, so they regularly send in new bodies. This is one of the reasons why they are solid on the defensive, especially when guarding the 3-point line. La Salle has opponents under 30 percent who shoot from deep, the 4th in the league.

The Explorers are offensive as an average ball club as Howard continues to put together program parts. But they do offer some deep threats. The seniors Saul Phiri and Isiah Deas as well as the juniors David Beatty and Scott Spencer can beat all opponents from a distance. Phiri in particular has been shooting well lately – losing 5 out of 7 to GMU. Rhody will “want to be there” and want to chase these guys off the line. The goal is to force the guards to put the ball on the ground and hit the ricochet hard.

The more you force La Salle to make quick decisions with the ball, the more likely it is that it will make you some simple decisions. The Explorers drop the ball 15.3 times a night, most recently on the A-10. Therefore, it is often a recipe for success to urge them and force them to make decisions, especially how the Rams convert sales to points.

Just a few things to look out for when you watch Saturday. Join us on B101.5 for the post-game show after this.

Chris DiSano is an analyst and author of Atlantic 10. He was the moderator of A-10 Live! at Men’s Basketball Media Day and founded the former College Chalktalk. DiSano, who was named NBC Sports’ best basketball player, Atlantic 10, can be found on Twitter at @ CDiSano44

