The sixth violent murder of Cork since July

Gardaí renewed their request for information after a student was stabbed to death at a house party in Cork.

Cameron Blair, 20, was killed Thursday night in a house on Bandon Road and a murder investigation started.

Gardaí urges everyone who was in the area between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. to come forward.

Yesterday a post-mortar was carried out at Cameron while the investigation into his death continues.

No arrests have yet been made in the case.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on justice Jim O’Callaghan says the party wants to extend the firearm operation with knife possession:

“We already saw last year that there was a whole series of fatal stabbing events in Ireland that resulted in the deaths of many young men.

“Anyone who is found in possession of a weapon for the purpose of doing another harm would receive a maximum penalty of ten years, increasing it to what is now the law at five years,” he said.

The murder of Cameron Blair is the sixth violent death in Cork since July.

Violent deaths in Cork since July 64-year-old Frankie Dunne was killed on December 28. His disintegrated body was found on the grounds of Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Rd

Timmy Hourihane, a former Bantry chef, died after an attack on Mardyke Walk in the early hours of October 13. He was found close to his burning tent, with serious injury.

James Duncan, from Knocknaheeny, died in October, six weeks after being wounded on September 12 in an attack on St Patrick’s St.

55-year-old Paul Jones was found dead in hishome on Bandon Rd in September. His son found him dead after he went to his house when he couldn’t get in touch with him

Two-year-old Santina Cawley died in CUH on July 5, hours after being rushed there with serious injury from an apartment on Boreenmanna Rd

