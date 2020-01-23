The six-year-old who arrived in Auschwitz the day the gassings stopped - Israel News

advertisement

In the grainy black and white photo of his Red Army liberators, 6-year-old Palo Shelah is almost swallowed up by an adult striped prisoner uniform that falls under his knees. He has a cap on his head and is sitting next to a barbed wire fence with a group of other children. He has been in Auschwitz-Birkenau for almost three months – one of the few small children found during the liberation of the most notorious Nazi concentration camp.

It was not a place where children survived or could only be accommodated for a short time. Most were murdered on arrival. But when Shelah arrived with his 11-year-old brother Samuel – they had been separated from their parents months ago – the order had just been given to stop the gas chambers. It was either November 2 or November 3, 1944. The gas chambers stopped on November 3.

Palo Shelah, front right, after the liberation of Auschwitz on January 27, 1945.Alexander Voroncov / USHMM / State Archives of the Russian Federation via Wikimedia Commons

The boys and other prisoners didn’t know – and the German Nazis who ran the camp were still against – but these were Auschwitz’s last weeks. A degree of chaos had affected the precision of the death and forced labor machinery, and the two boys were brought into a bunk with 15- to 18-year-old boys. They were supposed to sleep there, and at night they were pressed together in three bunks on straw mattresses to form a bed on which there were only lice-infested blankets.

Especially 75 years later, Shelah remembers the stench of the single bucket. “It was used all night and usually someone had diarrhea,” says Shelah, now 81, a retired organizational consultant who lives in a kibbutz about halfway between Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Another reminder: wake up at 4 a.m. queue for an appeal in the winter cold between one and five hours. Everyone had to be considered, including those who might have died overnight.

“I had never studied at school before and had to remember my prisoner number by heart and in German,” says Shelah from the ornate living room of his house in the kibbutz Gan Shmuel. “It was an obsession from them,” he says, referring to the Nazis. “They feared that a prisoner would flee and tell others what they had seen.”

Now Shelah is telling the world what he saw in his new Hebrew-language treatise “Beyond the Bridge”. It tells of his survival of the Holocaust and his life before and after. It was released this month by the Moreshet Holocaust Research Center. The center, which is also named after the hero of the Warsaw ghetto, Mordechai Anielewicz, is dedicated to commemorating the resistance organized by Jews during World War II and the Holocaust.

The book, written in direct, clear prose, took Shelah five years to research and write. He wrote most of it by hand from his dining table, his fluffy gray cat Nemesh (freckle) sitting next to him. His wife Nira sometimes worried that her husband would lose himself at work.

“Writing takes me to another world,” says Shelah. “I was totally thrilled. Nira knew it and sometimes it frightened her. She called to me: “Are you with me?” Only then would she start telling me something. ”

The life before

Shelah was born in Pavel Schlesinger in southwestern Slovakia in September 1938. When deportations from Nazi Germany and the Slovak puppet government began in 1942, his father paid a smuggler to take him, his wife, and two sons across the border to Hungary, where no Jews had been rounded up. It was a careful move. Around 80 percent of the 71,000 Jews in Slovakia were murdered.

One of the cattle wagons with which Slovak Jews were deported – S® stands for Slovenské Železnice (Slovak Railway). Christian Michelides on Wikimedia Commons

For a sense of the scale of the tragedy, see Shelah’s family photos and letters in the book. In a letter that his maternal grandmother had written with her daughter Olga the night before her deportation, it says: “I write badly because my hands are shaking and Olga is already gripping. It is already 1 a.m. and I can’t think of sleep. This is apparently going to be a bitter night … Pray for us because you are everything to me in this world. ”

Shelah’s family went shortly before Yom Kippur and informed the neighbors that they would go to a neighboring town to the synagogue. “For me there is no time before the war,” he says, noting that one of his first memories was a four-year-old’s trip to Hungary.

“I remember barking dogs and that it was very wet,” he says. The plan was to come to Budapest, where an uncle lived, but the smuggler left her at the border and took away the family’s money and belongings. For a while, she hid a mixed Judeo-Christian couple in the Slovak city of Nitra.

So the family moved and ended up in a town where his father did forced labor in a brick factory. One morning in September 1944, when there was talk of an upcoming meeting, the boys’ mother dressed her in many layers and sent her to her father in the factory. She said she would be following them shortly.

To get there, the two boys had to cross a bridge over a river. Her father was not in the factory when they arrived and they waited until evening, but none of the parents appeared. The two boys later learned that both parents had been separately arrested across the bridge.

Shelah at Gan Shmuel kibbutz, January 2020. Rami Shllush

“From then on, we were alone,” says Shelah, raising his hands in the air while making a cup of coffee. Behind him, the sun streams through a kitchen window to look outside.

The manager of the factory took pity on the two boys and let them hide in the attic. But after three weeks and growing concern for his own safety, he told them they had to go and asked if they could go anywhere. Samuel said they had an aunt and uncle in a village 30 kilometers away.

The two boys were instructed by the factory manager to follow a railway line to the village. They walked this route for two days and were out of sight when the German military transports passed. When they finally reached the door of her aunt and uncle, Shelah’s feet were so blistered that he couldn’t walk for three days. They arrived in a different chaotic situation: the aunt and the uncle had found a hiding place for themselves and their little daughter and planned to move there the next day.

Unfortunately there was no room for the nephews. The next day, they were left alone, spending their days roaming the nearby forest and returning to the empty house at night to sleep. One day during their hikes, they were called back to the house by a neighbor who said that their uncle was looking for them.

The choice of his uncle

When they arrived, they found their uncle arrested by the Nazis. You were ordered to arrest three people at this address. Her uncle had said the boys were the missing two. He sacrificed his nephews to bring his wife and daughter to safety.

But Shelah says that he has no bad will towards his uncle, whose name was Sandor Reitman – who died on a death march.

“It was normal at the time that people were forced to make decisions between terrible and unimaginable options,” says Shelah. “I imagine that with all the pain, he thought that our parents were certainly no longer alive. So what future lies ahead? And it was either “we are caught or they are caught”. In the reasoning of this time, he made the right choice. ”

Palo Shelah in happier times. Rami Shllush, reproduction from the book “Beyond the Bridge”

Shelah writes that he was stuffed into a cattle car that would take her to Auschwitz: “All I could see was people’s legs.” He also remembers how waiting hours on the train when they arrived.

“The rumors said that the camp staff had no instructions on how to deal with new prisoners,” Shelah writes. As he later learned, their arrival coincided with that of SS chief Heinrich Himmler, who had stopped the murder of the Jews in the gas chambers. At that time, Himmler was secretly negotiating with the Allies to save himself after the war, says Gideon Greif, professor of Holocaust studies at Ono Academic College.

Greif is an expert for Auschwitz and author of the book “We Wept Without Tears”, which was published in 1999 in Hebrew and in 2005 in English. This work inspired the 2005 Hungarian film “Son Saul”, which tells the story of one of the special commandos, Jews who helped trying to save their own lives to clear the bodies of the victims of the gas chambers. Griffin says when Shelah and his brother arrived in the camp in the last few months, the situation changed “minute by minute”, but most Nazis were still deeply opposed and refused to believe that they would lose the war.

That’s why the Nazis assigned him to a barrack and tattooed his arm with a prisoner number, although Auschwitz wasn’t meant to house children – Shelah says in the book that he fears he will fall into the latrines. He was too young to work and spent his days walking through part of his camp in neighboring Birkenau.

But his brother was commissioned to work with the teenagers in their bunk and search the belongings of the murdered Jews. Most of the few children at that time in Auschwitz had arrived with their mothers and were housed with them in the women’s department.

Shelah ate a piece of bread every day. the daily allocation of soup outraged him. One of the most emotional moments in the book comes when he describes how he is picked up by a teenager, a former Slovak neighbor who would not survive, and she and Shelah’s brother Samuel stormed to the fence that separated Shelah’s department from the women’s camp.

On the other side was his mother. But, as he writes, “she couldn’t come near us, touch us, talk to us, comfort us … she only saw us for a moment.”

He adds: “Today, as a parent, I cannot imagine the storm of emotions that must have raged in her. She would not have known when and if our liberation would come. She could die, we could die. Everything was possible. ”

The tracks leading to the gas chambers of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp were built in 1940 by the Nazi German invaders in Oswiecim, Poland, on December 7, 2019. Markus Schreiber / AP

The two boys saw their mother again at the fence. This time, she managed to throw 12 sugar cubes that fell in the snow. His brother found them all, so they split them up and devoured their sweetheart.

On January 27, 1944, Auschwitz was liberated by the Red Army. The brothers stayed there for the first few weeks of their freedom, but now with better food and friendly treatment from the Russian soldiers.

His father had also been to Auschwitz and his mother was later transferred to Bergen-Belsen in northwestern Germany. Both survived after a long recovery and the family was finally reunited.

Shelah asked a professor friend, a decision-making expert, to report back to him after reading the book. The key question was: What are the chances that a family with two parents and two children will stay alive in different concentration camps and in different places?

The whole family of Shelah’s father was murdered and, on his mother’s side, her sister and her sister’s daughter survived – those who remained hidden and where their two boys were brought to Auschwitz.

After the war, the family returned to what was then Czechoslovakia. But in 1948 Shela’s 15-year-old brother emigrated to Israel with a group of other young people. Shelah, then 10, followed later. Both were located on different kibbutzim and their parents followed, but lived in Nahariya in the north.

Shelah and his wife have four children and 10 grandchildren. A few years ago, her eldest son said he only wanted to travel to Europe with Shela on his 50th birthday and trace his steps back during the war. Most of the family joined.

Palo Shelah, right, and family decades after surviving in Auschwitz. Reproduction of Rami Shllush from the book “Beyond the Bridge”

A photo of him with a little granddaughter who was traveling with the family hangs on a wall in Shelah’s house. The two smile and Shelah stands on a piece of green grass. In the background, behind a fence, is Auschwitz.

Shelah is aware of the contrasting images in the photo. “It all depends on the time you go through,” he says. “Nothing like that would have happened in normal times.”

