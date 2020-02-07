Since December 9, 1960, the majority of the world’s most famous drama has been based on the famous paving stones of Coronation Street.

But Corrie was sometimes inclined to do the action on site with fun and often catastrophic results.

Who can forget Ken and Deirdre’s last vacation together in a caravan surrounded by cows, the unlikely combination of Battersbys and Platts and some surprising guest appearances by Paddy McGuinness and Lorraine Kelly?

A little vacation is good for everyone – except maybe Coronation Street residents.

Here is our recap of some of the best Corrie absence days ever.

Ken and Deirdre’s caravan vacation

Ken and Deidre on vacation in North Wales

(Image: ITV)

Former show executive producer Stuart Blackburn said in 2014: “I’m going to give Ken and Deirdre a little vacation – a caravan in North Wales. What could possibly go wrong?”

As a result, Deirdre searched the brochures for an exotic location and was disappointed when Ken surprised them with a caravan.

Armed with red wine and armed with her cult belt, Deirdre was persuaded to embark on the journey that was graciously cut for her after proving that it was unsuitable for nature.

The car in the lake

On a May 1983 holiday trip, Fred Gee took Bet Lynch and Betty Turpin on a rural outing and picnic that had gone terribly wrong.

Rovers Potman Fred, played by Fred Feast, tried to impress the legendary barmaid Bet, played by Julie Goodyear, with his bikes, which once belonged to Rovers landlady Annie Walker.

Bet wasn’t interested in being alone with Fred, so she took her friend and colleague with her and what a ride it was when the car rolled into the lake with Bet and Betty.

And when Bet finally got back to dry, Fred threw her to a cowbeater.

The car sank waist-deep into the cold sea water with the ladies, and they were rewarded with bottles of brandy from producer Mervyn Watson and thanked them for their hard work.

The Battersby and the Platts

Martin Platt tended to collapse Les Battersby

(Image: Granada Television)

The stars of Coronation Street, Helen Worth (Gail Platt), Sean Wilson (Martin Platt), Vicky Entwistle (Janice Battersby), Bruce Jones (Les), Georgia Taylor (Toyah) and Sally Dynevor (Sally Webster) also went ahead of Ken and Deirdre ) to North Wales on caravan vacation.

The Platts and Sally were disrupted by the unexpected arrival of the Battersbys.

During the holidays, Janice was tempted by attacks from a man named Owen Williams, but when Les was electrocuted, she found that she couldn’t cheat him.

But Owen followed the family back to Weatherfield and asked Janice to join him in Wales. That didn’t go down well with Les, who had beaten him up.

Camping with Paddy McGuinness

Paddy McGuinness as Dougie with Fiz, played by Jennie McAlpine

(Image: ITV)

In 2015, the Tinkers and Dobbs families set out on a camping holiday where they met wilderness survival expert Dougie Ryan, played by Take Me Out and Phoenix Nights star Paddy.

The soap was stored in forests near Northwich in Cheshire.

Paddy’s character Dougie was there on vacation with his teenage daughter Caitlin, who made a romance with Craig Tinker, played by Colson Smith.

Paddy received a thumbs up from the Corrie fans for his know-it-all role.

Gemma and Chesney’s Vacation From Hell

Gemma thought she was being kidnapped, but she was only in the wrong caravan

(Photo: ITV / Coronation Street)

Gobby Gemma Winter almost put the finishing touches on her relationship with Chesney with a caravan vacation from hell.

Gemma was stuck in a smelly borrowed caravan when the rain poured down. She trudged to the next village and ended up in the local pub to entertain the regulars and have a lot of drinks bought.

A drunken and disoriented Gemma then went back to the campsite and got into the wrong caravan.

She was horrified when she woke up in transit and was towed away by an elderly couple whom she accused of stealing their vacation home.

The Platts and Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly was shot by Gail Platt on Corrie with a bow and arrow

(Image: ITV)

It was a classic mix of comedy and drama when belligerent brothers David and Nick fought during a week-long series of episodes in 2019 on family vacations and the host of chat show Lorraine Kelly joined them.

The platts set off for a spring break in a holiday park that Gran Audrey paid for. But as the network approached Nick, who had stolen her £ 80,000, the belligerent siblings argued over whether they should come clean.

It was only a matter of time before the truth came out to shake the dysfunctional family, while in a bizarre subplot, a star-hit Gail accidentally shot Lorraine with an arrow.

In Corrie’s ten thousandth episode, a gang came to Blackpool after Rita received a mysterious message asking her to distribute her husband’s ashes to the coastal town.

But as always at the show, not everyone went according to plan.