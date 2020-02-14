SIMILAR POSTS

Homer and Marge come together with another super couple in the episode of The Simpsons (Fox, 8 / 7c) on Sunday.

Real married men John Legend and Chrissy Teigen give their voice to this week’s episode in which Springfield residents have to decide how to spend a small fortune, that of – who else? – The sea captain.

In TVLine’s exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the episode, Legend wanders into the past to discuss his own connection to the long-standing animated Fox comedy.

“I grew up in a town called Springfield, Ohio, and we didn’t think anything of it,” recalls Legend. “But when I got to college and met a few people who weren’t from Springfield, everyone said, ‘Are you from the town where the Simpsons are? ‘And I had to explain to them:’ I’m not dressing ‘. I dont know! … I dont know.'”

Legend, the first black man to take home an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award, is returning to NBC’s The Voice for the upcoming season 18 (February 24, February 8/7) back. Teigen, who recently completed a four-year run as a co-host of Lip Sync Battle, is currently developing a Judge Judy-style series for Quibi called Chrissy’s Court.

Click PLAY in the video above to get a first look at Legend and Teigen’s appearance at the Simpsons on Sunday Leave a comment below with your thoughts.