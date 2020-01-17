advertisement

Good news from Springfield: Simpsons star Hank Azaria says he will no longer be Apu’s voice on the show.

“We only know that I will not play the voice unless there is a way to change it or something else,” said Azaria Slashfilm on the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on Thursday. “We all made the decision together … We all agreed. We all feel that it is the right and good thing about it. ‘

It is not yet known if the character of Apu – the Indian Kwik-E-Mart owner, who has been part of the long-standing Fox comedy since its first season – is retiring or if another actor is now taking on the role. (Fox had no comment on the report when it was reached by TVLine.) “What you will do with the character is your call,” Azaria added. “It’s up to them, and they haven’t cleared it up yet. We just agreed that I was wrong.”

Azaria’s appearance as Apu came under fire with the release of a documentary called The Problem With Apu, which followed comedian Hari Kondabolu as he explored how the character of Apu – and its portrayal by a white actor – led to degrading Indian stereotypes – Americans like him. The Simpsons initially reacted to the controversy with a little joke, but executive producer Al Jean later promised to find an answer to the controversy “that is a popular (and more important) right”. At that time, Azaria volunteered to return the role and “help transform it into something new.”

However, the city of Springfield is not closing so quickly: The Simpsons, which are currently broadcasting their 31st (!) Season on Sundays at 8/7 on Fox, have already been extended by two more seasons in February.

