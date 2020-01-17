advertisement

The future is uncertain for Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, the owner / operator of the Kwik-E-Mart convenience store on The Simpsons. The character has become an issue in recent years, as his Indian heritage has been stereotyped over the past 31 seasons. Amid the outcry, Hank Azaria recently told SlashFilm that he would retire from the role, which caused quite a reaction online.

“We only know that I will no longer play the voice unless there is a way to change it or something else,” said Azaria. However, he seemed to point out that the character may not have been completely removed from the series.

“What they’re going to do with the character is their call. It’s up to them and they haven’t cleared it up yet. We agreed that I won’t do the voice anymore. We all made the decision.” together. We all agreed. We all feel that it is the right and good thing about it. ‘

Fans of the long-standing cartoon series disagreed about the decision.

“So sad,” tweeted a viewer. “The Simpsons are indeed a very moral show. Apu is a character who is shown with affection and easily outperforms Homer in terms of intelligence and work ethic. If the arts are only supposed to have characters who can not offend anyone, they are Arts doomed to fail. ” Another turned directly to Azaria and wrote that he “did a fantastic job and Apu is one of my favorite characters in the Simpsons. I’m Indian and I wasn’t a bit offended by your portrayal.”

However, others praised Azaria’s decision and a fan tweeted that they “welcome this move and position on the issue.” Another proponent called it “the right move,” but added, “It took MAN long enough.”

While Apu had been on the show since its first season, the controversy surrounding the character caught national attention for the first time in 2017. That year, Hari Kondabolu released the documentary The Problem with Apu, which highlighted the wider experience of the effects of stereotypes on minorities. After Azaria’s announcement, the filmmaker also interfered in Twitter.

If @HankAzaria actually no longer plays Apu’s voice, I hope that they can keep the character and a very talented typist can do something interesting with him. If not to improve the show, at least spare me some death threats.

– Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu), January 17, 2020

The Simpsons raised the 2018 controversy, albeit indirectly. The episode “No Good Read Goes Unpunished” ends with Marge Lisa reading a revised version of The Princess in the Garden and telling her that “something that started decades ago and was applauding and harmless is now politically incorrect. What can Do you?”

