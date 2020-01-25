The shocking x-ray shows why you shouldn't put your feet on the dashboard

advertisement

A police officer shared a shocking x-ray of “terrible” injuries to a passenger in the passenger seat who was on the dashboard at the time of a collision.

The police sergeant and go safe casualty reduction lead from Heddlu Dyfed Powys in Wales shared the picture with his Twitter account to prevent passengers from sitting in this way.

The picture shows the pelvis completely detached from the femur on one side.

Sgt. Ian Price said: “Here is an X-ray of terrible injuries inflicted on the front seat passenger who had his feet on the dashboard at the time of a collision.

“If you see your passenger doing this, stop driving and show him that.”

The photo has already caused people to change their habits when several social media users replied to the tweet that they won’t.

One said, “I am 60 years old and have turned my feet upside down many times in my life. I know I will stop it now and share this post with everyone I know.”

Another replied: “Thank you for it, I know that I do it occasionally, but not anymore !!”

Airbags are deployed at speeds between 100 and 220 miles per hour, which can cause devastating injuries to the body in the event of an impact.

In 2017, an American mother of three children was permanently disabled after a similar incident.

It is not illegal to sit on a dashboard while traveling.

