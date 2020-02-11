SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Symphony took another step closer to unveiling its permanent outdoor music venue along the Embarcadero by announcing its name and opening day on Monday.

The symphony has been dreaming the room for almost two decades

and has spent the past four years realizing this.

“Everyone kept calling it ‘the shell, the shell, the shell’. We said, “Well, if it’s what everyone calls it, it’s what we’re going to call it,” said Martha Gilmer, CEO of the San Diego Symphony.

The Shell has a 13,000 square meter covered stage and can accommodate 2,000 to 10,000 guests, depending on the event. A modernized public park, permanent bathrooms and restaurants are also part of the plans.

The site is on a port lot, so the site plans had to be done by the local coastal agency.

“I believe that nature and culture meet in this area – and we respect both,” said Gilmer.

The unique concert hall was funded primarily from private funds, but can be used all year round for various public and private events.

“We believe that this is our gift to the city of San Diego and we will really focus on being part of this community. The orchestra has set itself the goal of being part of the fabric of San Diego, ”said Gilmer.

The opening day of Shell is scheduled for July 10th, when a three-day concert begins.

