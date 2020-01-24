The Seville hairdresser will heal your winter blues

advertisement

SEVILLE HAIRDRESSER by Gioachino Rossini (Canadian Opera Company). At the Four Seasons Center (145 Queen West). Runs until 7 February. $ 35- $ 350. 416-363-8231, coc.ca. See list. Rating: NNNN

If the mid-winter blues get you down, a visit to the hairdresser might be appropriate.

From the colorful sets and costumes to the endlessly inventive and playful score, the Canadian Opera CompanyIs a lively production of Rossini“S The barber of Sevilla will make you forget all your problems … at least for a few hours.

Last performed here in 2015, director Joan font and co-director / choreographer Xevi DorcaThe production inspired by commedia dell’art is full of crazy, distracting elements. But strangely enough, these often help these comical romps about the entrepreneurial hairdresser Figaro (Vito Priante) whose ingenuity and connections help the rich Count Almaviva (Santiago Ballerini) woo the young Rosina (Emily D’Angelo), although her lustful guardian Doctor Bartolo (Renato Girolami) has designs on her own.

Font is especially good at displaying the full range of human activity in a particular setting. During a nighttime serenade scene on a square in Seville, for example, we get to see a drunken man staggering around (and occasionally taking part in the action) and an older woman who just spends the time – things you find in many urban areas.

Some purists may complain that too many things happen during arias. But often these things illustrate what is being sung. When Priante already shows his famous Largo factotum number, font and designers Joan Guillén (sets, costumes) and Albert Faura (lighting) makes the room come alive and shows how the hairdresser does his work. It is inspired.

And then the naughty music teacher Don Basilio (Brandon Cedel) sings about how spreading gossip can beat an innocent man, it is captured with visual flair in a clown-like sequence on top of a piano. (Note that piano: it contains many surprises.)

But no matter how nice this production is, every staging of the opera needs decent singers and musicians to work. And it would be hard to imagine a better cast than that of the COC.

Priante has a large, lyrical voice and agile physicality that is perfect for Figaro; D’Angelo and her strong, distinctive mezzo create a Rosina who is not a genius, but a smart, resourceful woman who is in control of her situation; and the sweet Ballerini voice is endearing and full of dramatic surprises, especially when he starts to put on disguises.

But the largest ovation belongs to visiting conductor Speranza Scappucci, whose spicy work deserved applause all night, especially after her inspired, spontaneous performance of the famous overture.

May she soon give an extra to the COC.

