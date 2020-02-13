The Senate approved a bipartisan measure on February 13 that restricted President Donald Trump’s authority to launch military operations against Iran.

The measure, drafted by Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., States that Mr. Trump must receive Congress approval before he can take further military action against Iran. Eight Republicans joined the Democrats to adopt the resolution with 55-45 votes.

Mr. Kaine and other supporters said the resolution did not refer to Mr. Trump or even the presidency, but was an important confirmation of the power of Congress to declare war.

“While Trump and other presidents must always be able to protect the United States from impending attacks, executive powers stop waging war there,” said Kaine. “An offensive war requires a congressional debate and vote.” The controlled house passed a separate, non-binding resolution of the war powers last month.

The house could pick up on the Senate resolution later this month, house majority leader Steny Hoyer told D-Md.

Two-thirds of the votes in the House of Representatives and the GOP-led Senate would be required to override an expected Trump veto.

When claimed by some supporters of Mr. Trump and Mr. Trump himself that the measure would send a signal of weakness to Iran and other potential opponents, Mr. Kaine replied that the opposite was the case.

“When we stand up for the rule of law – in a world that demands a more rule of law – and say, ‘This decision is fundamental and we have rules that we will follow so that we can make a good decision. ‘a message of strength,’ said Mr Kaine.

Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, agreed. Mr. Lee supported Mr. Trump’s foreign policy, including towards Iran, but said Congress could not shirk its constitutional responsibility to act on war and peace issues.

What the American people and the whole world will see from the Senate debate is that the United States receives ample support with regard to Iran, “Lee said Wednesday.

“And as part of that, we want to make sure that any military action that needs to be approved is actually properly approved by Congress. That shows no weakness. That shows strength. “

The principle of congressional approval was determined for an important reason, said Kaine. “If we want to order our young men and women to risk their lives in war, it should be based on careful consideration by the elected legislature, not on the opinion of one person.”

Mr. Trump denied this and argued in two tweets on Wednesday that a vote against Mr. Kaines proposal for national security was important, and pointed to the January 3 drone attack that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

We are doing very well with Iran and this is not the time to show weakness. The Americans mostly support our attack on the terrorist Soleimani, ”said Trump.

“If my hands were tied, Iran would have a field day. Sends a very bad signal. The Democrats only do this to embarrass the Republican Party. Do not let it happen! “

Tehran responded to the US attack on Soleimani by launching rockets at two military bases in Iraq that house American troops. The attack caused traumatic brain injuries in at least 64 U.S. soldiers, the Pentagon said.

Democrats and Republicans alike criticized a Mr. Trump administration briefing shortly after the drone attack, saying US officials had offered vague information about a possible attack by Iran, but no key details.

Mr. Kaine has long pushed for measures to reaffirm the power of Congress to declare war. At the request of the Republicans, he removed the source language directed against Mr. Trump in favor of a general statement declaring that Congress had sole authority to declare war. The resolution also instructs Mr. Trump to stop using military force against Iran or part of his government without Congress approval.

