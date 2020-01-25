The senate floor belongs to the Trump team when the defense case is opened

advertisement

The floor of the United States Senate is now owned by President Donald Trump’s lawyers, while they have been pushing the Republican-led chamber to acquit themselves on charges of abuse of his power and congress.

The legal team of Trump is expected to insist that the President did nothing wrong when he asked the leader of Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

The lawyers already foreshadowed an aggressive, broad defense that will give a broad view of presidential powers and paint Trump as besieged by political opponents determined to insure his defeat.

The lawyers open their case after a three-day presentation by House Democrats.

